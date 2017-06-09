24°
Failed prison escapee also botched up armed robbery getaway in epic style

9th Jun 2017 1:42 PM
CCTV footage from the hold up of a Yaamba Rd Caltex service station in 2012.
CCTV footage from the hold up of a Yaamba Rd Caltex service station in 2012. Adam Wratten

THE Morning Bulletin can reveal the prisoner who made a mad dash for freedom from the Rocky jail yesterday is a father of five sentenced to time inside just over two years ago for armed robbery.

Joshua James Kanak, 30, was caught by prison dogs within minutes after making a run from guards at the Capricornia Correctional Centre's low-security farm on Thursday afternoon.

READ: Serial granny basher broke out of Rocky prison.

And it seems Kanak is not the best at making getaways after an epic fail when he held up a Rocky fuel station.

Checks of Kanak's criminal history show he was sentenced to three years and nine months' jail in March 2015 for the 2012 hold-up.

According to The Morning Bulletin reports of the incident, he found himself locked inside the servo and unable to shoulder his way through the automated glass doors.

Ultimately he was forced to smash another glass door to escape but was spotted and left behind his weapon, balaclava, a sock and the till.

A number of inmates have attempted to escape Capricornia Correctional Centre&#39;s low security farm facility this year.
A number of inmates have attempted to escape Capricornia Correctional Centre's low security farm facility this year. Chris Ison ROK080915csecurity1

Queensland Corrective Services this morning confirmed Kanak, 30, was the inmate involved in Thursday's incident.

He has been charged with escaping lawful custody.

Kanak's is the latest in a number of attempted escapes from the facility this year, with another attempt less than two weeks ago.

At Kanak's 2015 sentencing in the Rockhampton District Court, it was heard that he entered the Yaamba Rd Caltex and waved a steak knife at a terrified young female attendant.

Inside the servo, he rushed at the young worker while holding the 20cm blade knife and was wearing a balaclava, hoodie and gloves.

The attendant was able to signal to her colleague and they escaped to a secure room as Kanak tried fruitlessly to open the computer-operated till.

But after ripping the entire thing out of the wall his escape was hindered by the electronic doors, which would not open and did not smash after unsuccessful shoulder charges.

He eventually managed to smash another glass door, but was seen by a witness, who he threatened to stab.

Kanak left behind several items, but police did not identify him until a year later when his DNA turned up on their database.

At his sentencing, his defence lawyer argued that Kanak had a good work history but his life went off the rails as result of drug use.

The court heard he wrote a letter of apology addressed to the service station.

Queensland Corrective Services would not provide any further comment.

