Failure didn't stop da Vinci's inventions

ICONIC INVENTOR: Luigi Rizzo with some of the works at the Da Vinci's Machines exhibition which is currently on at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

WHEN trying to sum up the contribution of the genius Leonardo Da Vinci to modern civilisation, you can almost run out of words.

Such is the scope of the man that CEO of Artisans of Florence International and curator of Da Vinci Machines exhibition Luigi Rizzo, is almost tongue tied trying to succinctly summarise da Vinci's legacy.

Born in Venice and growing up in Australia, Luigi Rizzo, 66, discovered the da Vinci exhibition while returning to his roots in Florence in 2002.

"I begged them to take it to Australia because I knew Australia would have loved an exhibition that combined mechanical wonders with a touch of art without being overwhelmingly arty,” he said.

Da Vinci Machines is on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from March 18 to May 25. Contributed

Mr Rizzo said it took him two years to convince the Artisans of Florence to bring the exhibition to Australia and he estimates it has since been seen by 10 million people around the world.

Some of the exhibition features include the bicycle, the scuba suit, spring powered car and flying machines that were hundreds of years ahead of their time.

Also included in the exhibition are actual-size digital prints of the Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, The Annunciation, Lady with an Ermine and Da Vinci's self-portrait.

He loves his job sharing the works of the great master so much that he spent his birthday unpacking and setting up displays in the Rockhampton Gallery.

One of the inventions on display as part of the Da Vinci Machines exhibition. Contributed

The spell binding exhibition has expanded to showcase 60 iconic machines that were painstakingly constructed by Italian artisans over generations from Da Vinci's notebook sketches.

"His life is inspirational, he was an inventor but he made some mistakes and some failures but did that stop him? It didn't,” Mr Rizzo said.

"You can see with his prototypes that start out so simple that eventuate into inventions that were so far ahead of their time.”

"A lot of the machines that da Vinci drew have handles on them, as if he was trying to tell us, 'try them, this is how it works.' he said.

"Our recreations are not only made of the material of the time but we take special care so they are interactive, that's where the great skill comes in,”

"These things need to last years from the constant practice and banging of visitors who want to see it.”

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Rose Swadling said securing such a high calibre exhibition was indicative of how well Rockhampton Art Gallery was tracking.

"Over 6 million people have visited this exhibition in more than 30 countries worldwide and we are incredibly excited to be able to now offer our region an insight into one of the world's most fascinating and significant minds,” she said.

The current national tour commenced in Burnie, Tasmania in early 2014 and has travelled to regional centres including Mount Gambier, Geraldton, Tennant Creek, Karratha, Albany and Fremantle Western Australia, where it attracted over 11,000 visitors.