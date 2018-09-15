Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRESS REHEARSAL: The Morning Bulletin staff-turned-farmers.
DRESS REHEARSAL: The Morning Bulletin staff-turned-farmers. Allan Reinikka ROK140918amilk1
News

Fair crack of the whip for farmers

Maddelin McCosker
by
15th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

THE Morning Bulletin is getting behind Aussie farmers, pledging to buy locally sourced milk to assist struggling Queensland dairy farmers.

After seeing, hearing and writing about the impact of the drought, the team at the Bully decided to get involved and do their bit for farmers.

Vowing to no longer purchase $2 milk, we at the Bully have committed to purchasing Australian brands to ensure our farmers are paid fairly for their work.

As well as helping out our dairy farmers, the team wanted to do more to help graziers across the country so, naturally, we came to worked dressed as farmers, with a fiver in hand.

The decision to participate in the Fiver for a Farmer campaign, which was started by 10-year-old Jack Berne from New South Wales, was an obvious choice for us.

The initiative assists farmers in getting through the debilitating drought conditions we've seen recently.

In the beginning, the goal was to raise $200,000 for Australian farmers.

So far, more than $500,000 has been raised.

Staff came to work on Friday dressed as a farmer, and donated $5 to the cause to show our support to the current plight of farmers.

The funds raised by the efforts of Bully staff will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Donation Fund.

If you would like to show your support to Aussie farmers, visit afiverforafarmer.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ADANI CEO on why the Carmichael mine will go ahead

    premium_icon ADANI CEO on why the Carmichael mine will go ahead

    Business Why CQ mine looks a certainty after Adani finds a rail funding solution

    Witness saw Hong covered with scratches and bruises

    premium_icon Witness saw Hong covered with scratches and bruises

    Crime This happened after Martinez and Barnett were last seen alive

    Witness: 'The smell was strong. It made me sick in the gut.'

    premium_icon Witness: 'The smell was strong. It made me sick in the gut.'

    Crime She was told by Daniel Hong "it's old mate's arm”

    • 15th Sep 2018 9:58 AM
    Grammar bracing for tough decider against St Brendan's

    premium_icon Grammar bracing for tough decider against St Brendan's

    Rugby League Full day of secondary schools finals action at Browne Park

    • 15th Sep 2018 10:09 AM

    Local Partners