Fair crack of the whip for farmers

THE Morning Bulletin is getting behind Aussie farmers, pledging to buy locally sourced milk to assist struggling Queensland dairy farmers.

After seeing, hearing and writing about the impact of the drought, the team at the Bully decided to get involved and do their bit for farmers.

Vowing to no longer purchase $2 milk, we at the Bully have committed to purchasing Australian brands to ensure our farmers are paid fairly for their work.

As well as helping out our dairy farmers, the team wanted to do more to help graziers across the country so, naturally, we came to worked dressed as farmers, with a fiver in hand.

The decision to participate in the Fiver for a Farmer campaign, which was started by 10-year-old Jack Berne from New South Wales, was an obvious choice for us.

The initiative assists farmers in getting through the debilitating drought conditions we've seen recently.

In the beginning, the goal was to raise $200,000 for Australian farmers.

So far, more than $500,000 has been raised.

Staff came to work on Friday dressed as a farmer, and donated $5 to the cause to show our support to the current plight of farmers.

The funds raised by the efforts of Bully staff will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Donation Fund.

If you would like to show your support to Aussie farmers, visit afiverforafarmer.com.au