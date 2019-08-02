Fair dinkum dinner highlights the region's best food

GO TEAM: Raph Polson, Lauren Kavanagh, Jason O'Loughlin, Tamika Davidson and Travis Curren from Fair Dinkum Meats with their award-winning sausages.

SAUSAGES from award-winning Fair Dinkum Meats were among many delectable flavours showcased at a special event in Brisbane.

The fourth annual Farm to Fine Dining Regional Produce Dinner was held last month to promote regional produce and agribusiness to 66 influential guests.

This was the third year in a row sausages from Emerald's Fair Dinkum Meats have been featured at the event, with owner Jason O'Loughlin saying it was always a great experience.

"I see it as more of a duty to help showcase what quality produce we have in the region and what can be achieved if you put your heart to it,” he said.

Mr O'Loughlin said he took over the business in Springsure in 2013, as there was no butcher shop in the small town.

Since then it has been nothing but success for the small business, receiving several awards over the years and opening a store in Emerald in 2017.

In 2015, Fair Dinkum Meats won the Sausage King for the Capricornia region for their Italian sausages, as well as a Central Highlands Development Corporation business award.

Then in 2017, they once again won the Sausage King awards for their Italian, Pork and Filipino sausages, as well as two more CHDC business awards.

Last year they decided to compete in the Sausage King comp for a third time, taking home awards for their Italian sausages, Mongolian Lamb and Lamb, Pumpkin and Feta sausage.

Mr O'Loughlin said the competitions were a good way to show how good their product was, proving it was up there with the very best in the industry, although he said the real reason behind why their sausages were so famous was because "everyone loves them”.

"When people talk about meat at barbecues or events, because the conversation always turns to meat or food, we get told our name is always the one brought up because we are known for our quality,” he said.

When asked why they didn't enter this year's Sausage King competition, Mr O'Loughlin said it was because they did not have the time and "customers always come first”.

"Everyone is a Sausage King these days,” he said. "The trophy is nice, but customers come first - that's what our business has always done.”

CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs said the feedback from the Farm to Fine Dining Regional Produce Dinner was overwhelmingly positive.

"Delivering guests this tangible experience of the flavours, textures and aromas of the produce was an incredibly effective way of impressing upon them the diversity and strength of our region and its industries,” Ms Hobbs said.

"It was also an opportunity to meet the producers, hear their stories and gain an appreciation for the passion, innovation and hard work they put into their product. Just like our previous dinners, guests were blown away by what our region is achieving and delivering in the agricultural space.”

On this year's menu were red radish and sunflower micro greens from 2018 HACKCQ winner M.A.D. Greens; beef from NAPCO and the Australian Agricultural Company; free-range dorper lamb from Emerald's Nogoa Dorpers; pork from CQ Golden Pig; mandarins from Emerald's 2PH Farms; sorghum by Radicle Seeds; heritage wheat flour grown by Murphy Farming; and Pacific Gold macadamias.