'Fair Go' campaign gains traction in the north

MACKAY has come out in clear support of the Fair Go for All Queenslanders campaign launched in Rockhampton on Tuesday.

Mackay Region's acting mayor, Amanda Camm welcomed the campaign and said the messaged resonated with other regional leaders.

"Regional Queensland leaders, whether they're in local government or in industry, have known they need to be at the heart of any policy of State Government to ensure there is prosperity and investment into regional jobs and opportunity,” Cr Camm said.

She has offered to the support of Mackay Regional Council to the campaign.

"Some of the initiatives outlined in the Fair Go for All Queenslanders campaign are certainly initiatives the MRC is keen to support and we're keen to call on the current Labor Government to consider,” she said.

The campaign was launched to encourage State Government policies that encourage sustained investment, population growth, jobs and business prosperity in regional Queensland.

SIGNATURES: Jason Thomasson, Cr Neil Fisher, Jack Trenaman, Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Drew Wickerson, Cr Ellen Smith, Frank Humphreys, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Scott Stevens and Cr Tony Williams RRC

Recommended policy initiatives championed included tax concessions for those living in regional Queensland, efforts to foster employment opportunities, and "active involvement of the Department of State Development to grow self-sustaining jobs and industries in the regions” as stated in a letter from Rockhampton Regional Council to the Queensland Parliament.

Many of those who gathered at the campaign's launch cited the recent federal election as an example of the power held by the regions.

Cr Camm agreed.

"Regional Queensland has a voice and people are willing to listen - so it's time we took advantage of that,” she said.

The Fair Go for all Queenslanders online petition has received almost 400 signatures since going live yesterday.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and members of the Rockhampton business community will be pleading the case for the regions on the lawns of Queensland parliament later today.

Those interested in signing the petition can do so by visiting www.bit.ly/fairgoqld