Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNI CUTS: Opposition leader Bill Shorten plans to reverse the federal government's plans to slash university funding.
UNI CUTS: Opposition leader Bill Shorten plans to reverse the federal government's plans to slash university funding. Allan Reinikka ROK210218ashorten
Politics

FAIR GO: Labor's plans to reverse $2.2b in uni cuts revealed

Leighton Smith
by
1st Mar 2018 6:33 AM | Updated: 6:59 AM

LABOR plans to reverse the federal government's controversial plan to cut $2.2 billion which would see rural and regional Queenslanders miss out on higher educational opportunities.

Last December, the Federal Government announced plans to freezing funding at 2017 levels for two years, lower the threshold for repayment of HECS-HELP to $45,000 and capping student loans to $150,000 for medical and dentistry degrees and $104,000 for others.

Universities Australia chairwoman Margaret Gardener said the government's plan would hit the regional institutions and disadvantaged and widen the gap that currently has 42 per cent of people in capital cities are university educated, compared with 17-19 per cent in remote and regional areas.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham accusing the universities of scaremongering saying the freeze did not cap on student places that universities could offer and they could make up the funding shortfall "through efficiencies".

Although he couldn't say with certainty in advance of the next federal budget, Opposition leader Bill Shorten told The Morning Bulletin last week he planned on reversing some of the changes.

"There's no doubt that we've got to keep the cost of going to uni down," Mr Shorten said.

"Regional universities have been hard hit, I can say we'll reverse some of the cuts, we're going to change the direction.

"It says everything about Turnbull and his conservatives that they want to rip more than $2 billion from universities to help give multinationals and millionaires a tax cut."

Mr Shorten said he planned to make their full policy offering on universities completely clear well before the election

"Just like we did last time, but the fact is when it comes to education, you can only trust Labor," he said.

"One of the things we are doing for the young people in the region and their families is we're successfully opposing the increase in interest rate that the government wanted to levy on your HECS fee.

"We're successfully arguing in the senate that they shouldn't increase or lower the threshold when you have to start repaying uni debts."

Mr Shorten said he could make these promises about university funding because he "wasn't going ahead with the corporate tax cuts at the big end, the multinationals and the large companies".

bill shorten hecs margaret gardener simon birmingham tmbpolitics universities
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky duo in action at Commonwealth Games trials

Rocky duo in action at Commonwealth Games trials

Sport Hartwell, Spark mixing it with Australia's best on the Gold Coast

  • 1st Mar 2018 9:54 AM
Court hears Campbell tried to abort fraud trial midway

Court hears Campbell tried to abort fraud trial midway

News Campbell now awaits sentencing after jury verdict of guilty

Regional CQ motorist dies in early morning crash

Regional CQ motorist dies in early morning crash

Breaking PARAMEDICS attempted CPR while transporting to hospital

SOLVED: Police reveal why beat-up ute was abandoned in Rocky

SOLVED: Police reveal why beat-up ute was abandoned in Rocky

Breaking READERS say the damaged car is deterring tourists

  • 1st Mar 2018 10:47 AM

Local Partners