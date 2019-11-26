Fair work commission to decide Nathan’s worth

FAIRNESS WANTED: Rod Gardiner with Nathan and Sydney Watego ahead of their consultation with the Fair Work commission

WHEN Nathan Watego’s advocates, his dad Sydney and Rod Gardiner, answer the phone on Thursday they will be fighting not only for his rights but for all people with disabilities.

They have a scheduled c hearing with the Fair Work Commission and representatives from the Rockhampton supermarket who cut Nathan’s pay by 40 per cent in 2017.

Nathan’s advocates will argue the trolley boy deserves to be paid more while his employer will claim he should be paid below the award wage.

Mr Watego said he just wanted Nathan, who has an intellectual disability, to be treated fairly.

“I just want Nathan’s pay restored and protection for his wage,” Mr Watego said.

He has been “fighting for fair” since Nathan’s wage was cut for no other reason than having a disability.

After working as a trolley boy at the same business for 11 years, Nathan was involuntarily put on the Supported Wage System, which cut his wage by $11,000 a year.

The government system allows employers to pay a productivity-based wage, which requires employees with disabilities to complete a number of tasks before their pay rate is confirmed.

“At the end of the day what they’re doing is all legal but it isn’t fair,” Mr Watego said. “These people are long-term employees who have proved they can do the job.”

When Nathan was assessed by the government system his productivity was deemed at 60 per cent and he was paid accordingly.

Mr Gardiner said Nathan was unfairly assessed on tasks he would not have to do at work. “They’re saying because Nathan cannot do every job he isn’t entitled to 100 per cent,” he said.

“My argument is that’s irrelevant. He can only be assessed on what he does at work.”

After Nathan was assessed against “irrelevant” tasks in 2017 and 2018, Mr Gardiner this year had the assessments tailored to Nathan’s role and his assessment rose to 77 per cent.

Despite the increase of 17 per cent, Nathan’s pay was only increased by 10 per cent, which meant he was paid at 70 per cent of the award wage.

Mr Gardiner said the assessment was simply unfair and he hopes the commissioner rules this on Thursday.

He is in the process of writing a submission to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability but Mr Watego wants action to be taken now, not in years to come.

“It could take three to five years for change to happen – if it takes that long my son could miss out on thousands of dollars,” Mr Watego said.

He called on Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to take the issue to parliament to help the “thousands” of people like Nathan who are put on the system each year.

Ms Landry has been contacted for comment and is expected to reply.