Fairbairn Dam to host which community event?

RAISE AWAREMESS: Fairbairn Dam will host a range of activities for families during this year's Emergency Services Day on August 18.

RAISE AWAREMESS: Fairbairn Dam will host a range of activities for families during this year's Emergency Services Day on August 18. RRC

FAIRBAIRN Dam will host the annual Emergency Services Day on August 18 from 10am to 1pm.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said the family-friendly event would feature a range of activities including tours of the dam and giving visitors the opportunity to get first-hand tips from the professionals.

"Most of the time we meet emergency services staff in the stressful situation of an emergency,” he said.

"Here you will be able to meet the people, learn about their jobs and take home tips on how to be prepared for, act and recover from an emergency or disaster.”

There will be the opportunity to look inside a rescue chopper, meet police dogs, watch demonstrations by local police, fire and rescue and ambulance teams and more.

Youngsters will be entertained by a jumping castle and face painting and you can purchase food and drinks and browse the market stalls.

"It's simply a great reason to head out to the dam for a Sunday morning,” Cr Hayes said.

Anyone interested in hosting a stall at no cost during the event can contact the council's emergency services officer, Michelle Bell, at mbell@ chrc.qld.gov.au