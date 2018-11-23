Menu
Three more complainants Craig McLachlan. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
Craig McLachlan faces fresh allegations

23rd Nov 2018 6:21 PM

TWO media companies want to alter their defence in Craig McLachlan's defamation trial to include fresh claims against the actor of an "unwanted kiss" and "inappropriate touching", a court has heard.

Fairfax Media and the ABC last week added three new complainants related to McLachlan's television series The Doctor Blake Mysteries to their proposed further amended defences, the actor's barrister Matthew Richardson told the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

"The conduct is mostly verbal. There is one unwanted kiss and one instance of inappropriate touching," Mr Richardson said of the accusations.

McLachlan is suing Fairfax Media, the ABC and former co-star Christie Whelan Browne over articles and reports claiming he bullied and indecently assaulted her and two other female cast members during a 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show. Whelan-Browne is also defending her claims.

The defamation hearing is set down for four weeks from February 4 in the NSW Supreme Court.

McLachlan is suing Christie Whelan Brown, who made allegations against him in the ABC and Fairfax reports.
