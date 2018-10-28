Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fairy Bells Mauve variety.
Fairy Bells Mauve variety. Plant Growers Australia
Gardening

Fairies at bottom of garden an eye-catching addition

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
28th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

If you would like to introduce some Australian native cottage charm into your garden, Plant Growers Australia has released a special selection of tetratheca thymifolia in the eye-catching Fairy Bells range. They have beautiful bell-shaped flowers starting in late winter and continuing to spot flower into autumn.

The neat and compact plants grow to around 40cm tall and 60cm wide and thrive in full sun or part shade in garden beds or pots.

Fairy Bells are fast-growing, dry tolerant once established and will attract birds into the garden. They come in a range of pretty flower colours.

Another low-maintenance choice to brighten the garden from Plant Growers Australia is the Explosion collection of Lampranthus. They're ground cover plants with succulent foliage that is smothered in flowers from spring to summer.

Flower colours include stunning Pink Explosion as well as bright Raspberry Explosion, peach toned Coral Explosion and pastel Mauve Explosion.

More at pga.com.au.

angie thomas explosion fairy bells gardening in my garden plant growers australia tetratheca thymifolia
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Rocky riverbank coloured fluro in fun run

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rocky riverbank coloured fluro in fun run

    Community HUNDREDS gathered on Quay St for River Glow

    • 28th Oct 2018 2:47 PM
    Apprentice jockey relives horrific Thangool accident

    premium_icon Apprentice jockey relives horrific Thangool accident

    Horses 'I remember the horse taking off... then waking up in hospital'

    WATCH: First look at Yeppoon's Surf Lakes in action

    WATCH: First look at Yeppoon's Surf Lakes in action

    News Four separate reef breaks at different levels, lengths being tested

    CQ operator says there are many benefits to container scheme

    premium_icon CQ operator says there are many benefits to container scheme

    News More than 50 jobs have been created for the new system already

    • 28th Oct 2018 3:25 PM

    Local Partners