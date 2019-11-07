Fairy Bower residents’ Cap Highway outrage

YEARS of stressful uncertainty from being caught between two of Rockhampton’s biggest road projects has culminated in a health emergency for a Fairy Bower family this week.

For 11 years, Nelson Street residents Ian and Dianne Brown have known the eastern lots of their 480 acre farm would be acquired by the Rockhampton Ring Road project.

RING ROAD: The Brown family are caught between the Ring Road and the Capricorn Highway duplication, unsure of the impacts on their property.

But in recent years, the Browns have become increasingly concerned about their southern boundary and the potential impact of the evolving design plan for the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

Stressed and frustrated by her dealings with the Department of Transport and Main Roads, and construction work now well underway to prepare the land for the upgrade, Ms Brown wrote to The Morning Bulletin to complain about the situation.

“I have just been told by a TMR representative that the road will be built to within a metre or our boundary,” Ms Brown said.

“Every tree along our boundary will be knocked down. This will not allow access to the fence line to remove debris after flooding.

“We have asked on several occasions to see a design of the road and have asked for assurances that the road, which from my understanding will be higher than our current fence, will not worsen the flood impact on our property.”

HIGHWAY DUPLICATION: The Brown family are unsure what the impact of the Capricorn Highway duplication will be on their property on Nelson St, Fairy Bower.

In her meeting with TMR last Monday, she requested they be provided “in writing, the boundary requirements with regard to the distance a road can be built from a boundary, before tree clearing commenced”.

She said TMR’s response was “we’ll get back to you” and since then, tree clearing had commenced and their concerns remained unanswered.

When the Morning Bulletin contacted the Browns to follow up on the issue, Mr Brown said his wife had experienced a heart attack not long after her last phone conversation with TMR.

Mr Brown said she was transported by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Brisbane where she was expected to be operated on today.

“I can only go on what the doctors tell me and they said it was stress related,” he said.

“She’s a healthy women. She does yoga, works in the paddocks, looks after and rides horses.”

According to Mr Brown, uncertainty and confusion about final design was adversely impacting not only his family but his nearby neighbours.

Fairy Bower property owner Ian Brown wants clarity about the design of the Capricorn Highway duplication.

He said they lacked a clear understanding of whether a previously planned bridges or embankments would be built and their impact on flooding and drainage, why roads certain roads were being built, intersections being shifted and how it all fit into the broader Ring Road plan.

His request to be able to use the felled trees for fence posts was also denied - with the construction crews processing them through an industrial woodchipper.

A TMR spokesperson said the project team had met with landowners near the Capricorn Highway project during the past several months.

“The purpose of those meetings was to outline the scope of works to be delivered and respond to their questions and feedback,” the spokesperson said.

“The most recent meeting with Ian Brown (Dianne’s husband) was last week, ahead of the site works starting.

They said vegetation to be removed from within the road corridor was marked at Mr Brown’s request.

“We take our environmental responsibilities seriously and have conducted an environmental and cultural heritage assessment before starting works,” they said.

“The project team will continue to meet with Mr and Mrs Brown and any other residents living near the works to answer questions they may have about construction activity near their property.”

According to TMR, the project meets all road design standards including the Austroads Guide to Road Design and Road Planning and Design Manual and the new traffic lanes and road formation will be located within the state-controlled road reserve.

Once complete, the highway upgrade promises to enhance Capricorn Highway capacity, improve safety, connectivity and reduce travel times.