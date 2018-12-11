Religions unite to take message to our schools

Different religions and faith groups will work together.

JEWISH, Muslim, Buddhist, Baha'i and Christian faith leaders have united to review religious education in schools.

For the first time in Queensland's history, an oversight council of leaders has formed to streamline the approval of religious education in schools.

The Multi-Faiths RI Peak Body, made up of 15 Christian groups plus leaders from Islamic, Jewish, Buddhist and Baha'i faiths, has already launched a review of religion to be taught in state schools next year.

Moderator of the Uniting Church in Australia, Queensland Synod and spokesman Reverend David Baker said the review would help ensure there were limited delays in the start of religious instruction.

The review, which is not government funded, will be conducted by local and international experts, including UNESCO Chair in Education for Human Values, Tolerance Democracy and Peace Professor Zehavit Gross.

"The review is designed to ensure that, in 2019, Queensland schools have best-practice curriculum for every parent who chooses to have their child attend religious instruction," Mr Baker said.

"I think it's fantastic to see all the faiths come together, it's been a really wonderful experience for all involved."

Principals will be required to approve religious instruction and ensure it meets the education department's principals and guidelines.

Multi-Faiths RI peak body, which has met with Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace and the education department, has attracted bi-partisan government support.

Ms Grace said she welcomed the formation of the body.

"I look forward to my department and the new peak body working together in the future," she said.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was "important to ensure that religious education is of as high as standard as possible in a multi-faith and multi-cultural society".

Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies president Paul Myers said the initiative was a "fantastic development".

"It's wonderful that different religions and faith groups in Queensland can work together for the good of everyone," Mr Myers said.