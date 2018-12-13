Faiumu discusses 2019 Intrust draw and reveals new signing

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round one of the Intrust Super Cup 2019 Draw is 12 weeks away, and newly appointed CQ Capras coach David Faiumu is preparing himself and his squad for what is expected to be a tough match against Souths Logan Magpies.

The 2019 Intrust draw was released on Wednesday morning with a new top eight format rolled out for the season for the 14 teams.

After two tough games against the Brisbane side last year, where Capras were beaten by a whopping 36-4 and won by a narrow 28-22, Faiumu is expecting the team to deliver another intense performance on March 10.

"When we went down there last year we got absolutely hammered so we have to be prepared well,” he said.

"They'll throw their strongest line-up at us and we're sure they'll be ready to go.

"They're a great club and a great team, so we'll have to be on our game, just worry about what we've got to do and go down there and get the job done.”

With the Intrust Draw for next year now released, the Capras are knuckling down and preparing for an intensive season under their new coach and with a number of new additions.

"We're just trying to finetune and get everyone on the same page,” Faiumu said.

"We don't plan to do anything outlandish and there will be no surprises.

"If someone is the best person for a position, they will be there, and everyone is fighting for a spot at the moment.

"There are a lot of new guys at the club and a lot of guys have left.

"So it's about learning the system, how we want to play and soaking in as much as we can.

"The new players (across the U18s, U20s and A grade) are learning about the Capras brand and taking it on board, as well as adjusting to relocating, which is challenging in itself.”

By the time the first game of the season against Souths Logan rolls around Faiumu said he expects his team to be even fitter and stronger and aware of their roles.

"It's about knowing what your role is and executing those roles as best we can,” he said.

"If everyone is on the same page about where we try to hit to, it makes it easier.

"They've just got to turn up on the day and be fighting and ready to go.

"Last year we weren't as physical as we needed to be so we want to be physically more dominant and ready to play.”

LOCAL TALENT: Capras player Mark Johnstone will return to the team after being ruled out last season due to an injury. Chris Ison ROK260415ccapras8

One main goal the CQ team has for this season is to kick off the year with high scores off the bat in the first five rounds.

"We've got to get off to a good start otherwise we'll be chasing our tails all year,” Faiumu said.

"There's a big emphasis on how we play and what we do and the things we can control, as well as working hard and putting effort upon effort which is what the club has to be based on.

"We are implementing that at training as we go and those key messages have been consistent over the past four weeks.

"We are starting to come along together nicely and hopefully come March everyone will be ready to put in their best effort.”

Capras will play their first home game at Browne Park against Wynnum Manly Seagulls on March 16 in round two.

In round three, they head to Mackay to play the Cutters on March 23 and then return home in round four against Tweed Heads Seagulls on March 30.

"I have no problem with the draw with the region, we just haven't confirmed which regions we're going to first,” Faiumu said.

"There's been talk about going to play at Woorabinda and Emerald and other towns around the region, but that's not confirmed.

"We're putting in a big effort getting that for the regions and showing those communities what Capras is about.

"We're looking forward to getting out there and playing at home.”

Supportive crowds are what the team is hoping for next season, and the home games are pegged to be just the thing to give the team an extra boost throughout the season.

Faiumu said despite the team falling short in previous years, the fans are what pushes the side to not only progress but to give their best effort every time they run out on the paddock.

"Everyone cheering us on makes for a great day for the U18s, U20s and A grade sides,” Faiumu said.

"It's something you look forward to and the players and me as a coach get excited and we feed off it.

"We hope to put in a good performance not just for ourselves but for our fans and the community.

"If people can make it down and get behind the boys, hopefully in the new year there will be a new Capras brand and everyone from board level through to the academies and all our grades are excited and training hard and doing their best to create a brand of footy and a great Capras brand in general.”

Fifteen years ago, Faiumu himself played on fields across Rockhampton, Biloela and Emerald and said he loved the atmosphere and seeing just how much the region loves its footy.

This week Faiumu announced that former Capras player Mark Johnstone, a Rockhampton resident, had been re-signed for 2019.

Johnstone is currently pegged to play as hooker or as a half, but his place will be determined in the upcoming trials.

"He signed a new contract with Capras and it's great to have him back,” Faiumu said.

"He was here a couple years ago under Kim Williams and Jason Hetherington and was one of the stand-out players at a local level.

"Having guys like Mark back in the Capras jersey is great for the region. He's a stand-out bloke and is training the house down.

"He was training with us four weeks ago and as a coach I've seen enough in him to hand him a contract and not wait until the new year.

"It's a testament to him as a bloke and as a player because he has outstanding talent.”

Intrust Super Cup 2019 Draw

Round one: v Souths Logan Magpies at Davies Park. 3pm

Round two: v Wynnum Manly Seagulls at Browne Park. 7pm

Round three: Rivalry Round: v Mackay Cutters at BB Print Stadium Mackay. 6pm

Round four: v Tweed Head Seagulls at Pizzey Park. 7pm

Round five: v Easts Tigers at Langlands Park. 4pm

Round six: v PNG Hunters at Emerald. TBA

Round seven: v Sunshine Coast Falcons at Browne Park. 7pm

Round eight: v Townsville Blackhawks at Jack Manski Oval. 4pm

Round nine: v Ipswich Jets at North Ipswich Reserve. 7pm

BYE weekend May 11-12

Round 10 v Redcliffe Dolphins at Browne Park. 3pm

Round 11: v Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park. 4pm

Round 12: v Norths Devils at Browne Park. 6pm

Round 13: v Northern Pride at Barlow Park. 6pm

Round 14: v Souths Logans Magpies. TBA

BYE weekend June 22-23

Round 15: v Wynnum Manly Seagulls at BMD Kourgari Oval. 5pm

Round 16: Indigenous Round: v Easts Tigers at Browne Park. 6pm

Round 17: v Mackay Cutters. TBA

Round 18: "Get in the Game'' Country Week: v Tweed Heads Seagulls. TBA

Round 19: Split Round: v Sunshine Coast Falcons at Sunshine Coast Stadium. 5pm

Round 20: v Townsville Blackhawks at Browne Park. 6pm

Round 21: Harvey Norman Women in League Round: v Redcliffe Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium. 6pm

Round 22: v Norths Devils. 5pm

Round 23: Turn to Me Round: v Burleigh Bears at Browne Park. 6pm

Semi-final week 1: September 7-8

Semi-final week 2: September 14-15 Preliminary finals: September 21-22

Grand final: September 29

National state final: October 6