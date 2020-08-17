Fake $50 notes circulating in Rockhampton, police warn

Rockhampton Police warn there are fake $50 notes in circulation

ROCKHAMPTON Police are advising businesses and members of the public to be aware a number of counterfeit $50 notes are circulating in the area.

Police have taken possession of a number of these notes which are all similar in appearance.

They have no serial number and have foreign writing on them.

Anyone who owns, or works, in a business where they are handling cash should make themselves familiar with the security features of Australian Banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has a simple to use guide to recognising counterfeit currency.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QI1601867767, QP1601875271, QP1601876498, QP1601881430, QP1601887698, QP1601946138 within the online suspicious activity form.