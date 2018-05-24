Fake $50 notes found 'floating' down a CQ street

BEWARE: Police have released images of fake $50 notes circulating in Central Queensland.

POLICE are warning residents to be on the lookout for fake $50 notes after more than 40 were found "floating” down a street in Central Queensland.

Detective Inspector Capricornia District Darrin Shadlow spoke to media today about the counterfeit money found in Blackwater.

"Interestingly enough, a number of them had been found floating down the street,” he said.

"There was a number of notes presented to the Woolworths store and also the bottle shop within the complex.”

The notes were brought to police attention by alert Woolworths staff.

These fake notes have now been seized and police have begun an investigation.

It is understood there could be a significant amount of the notes circulating.

"It would appear that way, there was upwards of 40 notes I believe located within the streets, more were located in the McDonald's carpark,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

"So it would appear there is quite a large number of these notes out and about.”

It is also believed the notes have reached Emerald, as a number of notes were presented there.

One note was presented in Rockhampton earlier this month.

"We are just asking people to be vigilant,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

"They do target high traffic areas where there is a large turnover in the store.

"The Blackwater bottle shop wasn't one of those stores and the attendant was vigilant and didn't accept the notes.”

The notes appear to be of a different colour and have strikingly illegal features.

"The notes are quite distinctive and they do appear to have what looks like Chinese writing on the clear window of the note,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

It is unclear where they could have been obtained from at this stage, however previous incidents could suggest they were purchased on the internet.

"We are aware they can be obtained online,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

"There is simple things such as eBay that sell notes as well.

"It is one of those things we need to be on top of.”

Technology advancements has made counterfeiting somewhat easier.

"These days with the new printers, they are getting better and better,” he said.

"However the original notes themselves do have the security features within them.”

Typically, it is larger notes which are counterfeited.

Those involved with the fake money could face offences such as fraud and commonwealth offences such as manufacture and counterfeit.

This isn't the first time fake money has been in Central Queenslander's pockets.

"We have had it previously, hasn't been for a while,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

Det Insp Shadlow is urging everyone to not accept these notes if they come across them.

"Try and get some details of the person, description wise and contact police,” he said.

