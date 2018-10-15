Fake banknotes leave coast business owner 'gutted'

One of the fake $50 notes that turned up at Who's Cookin on the weekend.

COUNTERFEIT cash has been reported at a Yeppoon fast food store this week leaving a business owner "gutted”.

Anne Smith, owner of takeaway store Who's Cookin, posted on Yeppoon Families on Sunday to make the public aware of the dodgy scam.

"During the festivities of the day my business was passed two fake $50 notes,” Ms Smith posted online.

"Absolutely gutted to say the least. Small businesses do it tough already.”

Ms Smith said she was surprised to see in the comments on her post the fake money was accessible on websites for as little as $16.

"That amazed me that you could actually purchase them,” she said.

Ms Smith said despite the obvious blue and white oriental characters on the note, dotted lines in the right-hand corner and a lack of serial numbers, the false notes were missed because of busy trading hours.

"It's quite easy to take them when you're busy,” she said.

"I do have cameras so I'll be getting the CCTV footage and giving it to police.”

Ms Smith said she also alerted neighbouring businesses around Yeppoon about the fake notes and urged other businesses to keep an eye out.

Jodie Lindsay commented that similar $5 and $10 notes were circulating around Northside Plaza a few weeks ago.

Another Facebook user, Kahlia Watts, said she had also come in contact with the notes at her place of work.

"We had one come in work [Sunday],” she commented.

"We didn't notice until we checked the tills.

"Its paper tore so easily. Definitely check before using.”

If a note looks or feels suspicious, people should refuse to take it and ask the customer or retailer to provide another form of payment.

If a counterfeit note comes into a person's possession, police should be contacted immediately.

