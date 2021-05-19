Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Neil Fisher when he was Acting Mayor
Neil Fisher when he was Acting Mayor
News

Fake email scam also targets Rockhampton councillors

JANN HOULEY
19th May 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As police begin to investigate the fake Lauga email, brought to the Keppel MP’s attention by The Morning Bulletin, another politician has revealed he was targeted by a similar scam.

Neil Fisher was Acting Mayor at the Rockhampton Regional Council when an email was sent, in his name, to fellow councillors.

“The potential was there for my colleagues to get tripped up and reply with something confidential, thinking it was me,” he said.

“Luckily, a colleague alerted us to the fake email within an hour and the Deputy CEO shut it down.

“Still, whoever set up that fake email account in my name could have harmed the council’s integrity and the councillors’ reputation.”

However, Mr Fisher said that incident paled in comparison to the treatment of women in general, and some of his friends in particular.

Mr Fisher said he was “rendered speechless” when a female friend, who doesn’t live in Rockhampton, recently opened up to him about the extent to which she was abused by online trolls.

“Honestly, I did not know it could be that disgusting,” he said.

“To have someone directly threatening an attack on your body, on your children, it’s vile.”

Mr Fisher said it was time for publicly elected officials to stand together against misogynists in the community.

“Yes, we need some sort of legislation to punish online impostors but we also need to send the message it’s not okay to use social media as a weapon against women entering politics,” he said.

“I know how I would react if someone was treating the women in my family so atrociously; I would defend them by any means possible.

“I feel compelled to protect my colleagues, women such as Ms Lauga, to the same extent.”

brittany lauga mp cr neil fisher email hoax misogyny rockhampton regional council tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vessel towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with broken motor

        Premium Content Vessel towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with broken motor

        News The owner had to engage a crane to lift the engine from the ramp and place it back on the boat.

        ‘There’s no beds’: Hospital in code yellow during MP visit

        Premium Content ‘There’s no beds’: Hospital in code yellow during MP visit

        Politics “Staff in there are stressed. They are taking sick leave, it’s harder to replace...

        OPINION: Aussie motorists being held to ransom

        Premium Content OPINION: Aussie motorists being held to ransom

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor, Harry’s View and Facebook comments.

        Rocky Open set to deliver some red-hot competition

        Premium Content Rocky Open set to deliver some red-hot competition

        Sport Leading table tennis players looking to serve up success at two-day event.