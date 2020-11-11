Menu
A number of counterfeit notes continue to be used at businesses across the Sunshine Coast from Maroochydore to Kawana.
Fake fifties and a Frenchville break-in

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 2:55 PM
Police are urging members of the public to be vigilant when accepting cash in the form of transactional change.

Two incidents of counterfeit notes were reported to police yesterday, November 10.

One incident involved an employee at a business along Yaamba Road, Park Avenue who attempted to place money into a drop safe, which refused to accept a $50 note.

The employee inspected the $50 note and observed some minor peeling on the note and found the texture of the note to be unusual.

In a separate incident, a business along Musgrave Street, Berserker advised a counterfeit $50 note was discovered when it was given to a customer as a ‘cash out’ transaction.

Upon inspection the note was deemed illegitimate with peeling print and incorrect design on the note.

Unknown offender/s have gained entry to dwelling and stayed for several days while victim was away between November 2 and 10.

Upon victim’s return, offender/s have decamped with property to the value of $50,000.

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. Ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunistic crime.

Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you would like to view crime within your area please click here.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

