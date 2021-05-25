Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
25/12/18 - Generic - file pics of SAPOL Police and SA Ambulance vehicles at a crash on The Parade in Norwood. Photo - Naomi Jellicoe
25/12/18 - Generic - file pics of SAPOL Police and SA Ambulance vehicles at a crash on The Parade in Norwood. Photo - Naomi Jellicoe
News

Fake IDs uncovered at property: cops

by Emily Cosenza
25th May 2021 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM

A group of people are accused of making a large number of fake IDs and possessing stolen ones at an address in Adelaide’s west.

Following an investigation, Western District detectives searched a Woodville Park property along Jeanette St on Monday where they allegedly found numerous identity cards that police will allege were stolen or fraudulently obtained.

Police say they also saw ID cards being printed and located small amounts of methamphetamine and equipment.

Two Woodville Park women, aged 33 and 43, a Kent Town woman, 34, and a Woodville Park man, 41, were all charged with theft and unlawful possession.

The male was also charged with possessing a controlled drug.

The quartet were all refused bail and were due to appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Three other people are due to front court over drug-related charges at a later date.

SA Police said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Fake IDs uncovered at property: cops

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Number of Banana Shire council complaints for Q1

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of Banana Shire council complaints for Q1

        Council News The complaints report was presented to Banana Shire Council held at monthly meeting in Biloela on Monday.

        • 25th May 2021 1:00 PM
        Man allegedly assaulted in attempted carjacking

        Premium Content Man allegedly assaulted in attempted carjacking

        Crime Rockhampton police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist...

        • 25th May 2021 12:52 PM
        Man threatens to shoot CQ workshop manager in the head

        Premium Content Man threatens to shoot CQ workshop manager in the head

        Crime The mine worker was under the influence when he instigated the heated confrontation...

        ‘Revheads’ reported doing burnouts outside funeral

        Premium Content ‘Revheads’ reported doing burnouts outside funeral

        News Police are responding to reports of multiple cars hooning in North Rockhampton.