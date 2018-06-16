Menu
Crime

Fake kitten used as excuse for drug driving

Annie Perets
by
16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
HE DROVE unlicensed while affected by ice and ecstasy, and when police asked him why, he said "to sell a kitten".  

But no kitten was to be seen when Matthew Robert George Cochrane's car was searched.   

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug driving and driving unlicensed. 

  The court heard Cochrane, who is a repeat unlicensed driver offender, caught the attention of residents at an aged care home on March 24.  

When police arrived to they found Cochrane standing outside the home on Banskia St, Point Vernon.   

He was unsteady on his feet and experiencing hot flushes.   

The father-of-three tested positive to drugs.   

Representing himself, Cochrane used the opportunity to make an apology  

"I apologise for my mistake," he told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge.   

"Since the incident I've been clean of drugs and receiving counselling.  

"My licence is highly necessary for school and medical appointments for the children."   

The Point Vernon resident was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for seven months.  

