28°
News

'Fake news' costs CQ businesses big time: tourism boss

Matty Holdsworth
| 20th Apr 2017 7:08 AM Updated: 7:20 AM
Flood: across river to Customs House.
Flood: across river to Customs House. Allan Reinikka ROK040417aflood4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SENSATIONAL mainstream media outlets are to blame for the drop-off in tourism numbers in Central Queensland, according to Capricorn Enterprise.

Following the Fitzroy river flooding event post TC Debbie in Rockhampton earlier this month, a business survey conducted by Capricorn Enterprise to its members has revealed that the one thing that must be done better in future events is correct media reporting which did more damage to businesses than the actual flood waters.

Survey recipients also stated that the airport closure (which is now open) has had huge financial impacts on all businesses.

90% of survey respondents stated that they were able to trade during the Fitzroy River flood with 100% of respondents stating they suffered income loss during the event. 80% of survey respondents were Capricorn Coast (Yeppoon/Emu Park/Great Keppel Island) businesses and 20% Rockhampton businesses.

During the two week period from 27th March to 9th April, 25% of businesses surveyed lost between $50,000 to $200,000 in revenue, with 50% suffering losses of between $10,000 and $50,000 dollars, and another 25% of businesses surveyed losing up to $10,000 in trade.

READ: Everything you need to know about Rocky's flood levee.

Businesses surveyed stated that the two main reasons for loss of trade/financial hardship was due to cancellation of flights due to the closure of the Rockhampton Airport and media mis-information and/or sensationalism.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said "these results accurately reflect the public comments made by Capricorn Enterprise during the event as our peak holiday season was greatly affected by both southern media sensationalism and closure of the Rockhampton airport."

 

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll says southern media outlets have damaged the region&#39;s tourism sector.
Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll says southern media outlets have damaged the region's tourism sector. Chris Ison ROK240215cbusiness1

One business stated in the survey "media needs to be controlled with the negative dramatisation they portray to the rest of the country, which has a long term effect on all businesses."

Another business stated "council needs to be proactive, citing that businesses are still operating - don't cry for funding until towards the end of the event."

Ms Carroll said the results were certainly not surprising.

"Additional marketing is the major request from our members following the Fitzroy River flood, which is why Capricorn Enterprise is working closely with our operators to participate in a whole of state $2 (two) Million dollar Tourism and Events Queensland campaign during April/May in key markets of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Regional Queensland," she said.

WATCH: Studio 10's interview with Ms Carroll.

Ms Carroll said "Studio 10 (channel 10 network) was the only prime time breakfast program that helped us get the correct message out on Friday 7th April 2017 to a national audience, with their 4 minute story then being viewed on Facebook 118,000 times with 1,424 shares and 100 affirmative comments."

"Channel 7's Sunrise stated on air that they would return to our destination to deliver a positive news story and we will keep them to that promise. My comment demanding factual reporting on the Sunrise Facebook page on Saturday 1st April received over 100,000 (one hundred thousand) Likes, 267 shares and over 100 affirmative comments. When is mainstream metropolitan media going to listen to the people?"

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Identity of Rocky woman charged with 'drug cops' revealed

Identity of Rocky woman charged with 'drug cops' revealed

IDENTITY of a Rockhampton woman accused of trafficking steroids can now be revealed.

Mum in trouble after stopping bullies violent Stockland attack

Mum attempted to stop two bullies from violently attacking her children at Stockland. File photo.

MUM in big trouble after stopping bullies attacking her children.

Rockhampton industries choosing foreign workers revealed

Figures show meatworks doesn't employ as many migrant workers as commonly thought.

STAGGERING new figures reveal extent of CQ foreign labour in boom.

Rocky families are killing little animals with kindness

Maurine Dwyer and Suzanne Greiss spending some time at the Botanical Gardens scrap booking.

UNWITTING Rocky mums, dads, and kids are killing animals quick.

Local Partners

Business owner's sick and tired of carnage on Rocky road

BUSINESS owner fed up with day-to-day stacks escalates demands for $935,000 fix up job.

Rocky business can't find locals for jobs, turns to foreigners

AUSSIES FIRST: Simon Walton of Australian Reproductive Technologies says agrees Australian workers should be put first.

ROCKY forced to make new plans as unpopular visa program scrapped.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

What's on the big screen this week

WHILE holidays continue in NSW, kids in Queensland are back to school and this week's new releases will give parents some more grown-up viewing at the cinema.

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix hit show comes under fire from Headspace for its content.

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

Well known presenters including Michael Parkinson (centre) lent Ghostwatch an air of authenticity.

The TV special so frightening it was blamed for a viewer's suicide

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

Very Smart Buying - Fantastic Lowset Brick Home - Only $260,000!

107 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

What a brilliant lowset brick home, in a top central location-Priced to Sell! This very affordable, low maintenance home is just perfect for 1st Home Buyers...

Fantastic Family Home -2 Street Access and On 864m2 - $249,000

66 Armstrong Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What a brilliant Buy and versatile Property for those looking under $250,000 and with so much potential for further development. Great central location with easy...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $329,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

Snap Up This Superior, Lowset Brick Family Home Now - $323,000

7 Kawana Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $323,000

This superior lowset brick and tile family home is absolutely brilliant in design and layout, fabulous in presentation and fantastic in its spaciousness. You will...

Large Neat Gable Home On 1012m

39 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This Park Avenue gable home is of a generous size with 3 bedrooms, sleepout and study. The hard expensive work is done with the home being restumped in steel and...

Immaculate Well Maintained Family Home with Pool

17 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This low maintenance 3 bedroom brick and colour bond home is immaculately presented to you in every way. The kitchen has been replaced in recent times along with...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

199 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been renovated and provides a beautiful first...

Prestige Home with Panoramic Sweeping Views

11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 3 $895,000

This is a remarkable property with luxury, elegance, and first class design. Enjoy 3 levels of opulent living with expansive views of Rockhampton and the...

Prime elevated position on The Range!

46 MacGregor Street, The Range 4700

House 5 2 2 $579,000

This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...

Space and Serenity

15 Cunningham Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Located in Glenlee, this spacious 4 bedroom family home stretches out over 5 acres and offers peaceful country living only 20 minutes from Rockhampton. Bonus...

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!