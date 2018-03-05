Falcons bounce back to score big win in Rocky comp

GOOD FORM: Frenchville's Lachlan Hartley scored an impressive 41 in his team's victory over Rockhampton Brothers in the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership clash on Saturday.

CRICKET: Frenchville bounced back from the disappointment of last weekend's Cap Challenge grand final loss to Gracemere to post a bonus-point victory in the second last round of the Rockhampton A-grade premiership.

The Falcons stormed to victory against Rockhampton Brothers, reeling in their total of 150 in the 25th over on the back of an 80-run partnership between skipper Joe McGahan and Lachlan Hartley.

"We just wanted to get back and try to get some consistency going for the next few weeks,” McGahan said.

"We wanted to hit the right area with the ball and be more intense in the field, doing what we could to save runs.”

Brothers won the toss and batted first.

While wickets were hard to come by, the Frenchville bowling attack was able to restrict their opponents' scoring pretty effectively.

"We weren't able to take our early chances and didn't get our first wicket until about the 15-over mark,” McGahan said.

"We were able to keep the runs down pretty low though; they only reached 100 after 30-something overs.

"Ken Litschner went on a blitz at the end to get them to 150, finishing not out with 60.”

McGahan said Frenchville planned to go pretty hard in the run chase in a bid to secure a bonus point.

The skipper finished with an unbeaten 66, while Hartley scored 41 in the win.

In the other game of the round, Gracemere scored a commanding 131-run victory over Cap Coast-Parkana.

Byrce Heal top-scored for the victors with 46, while in-form spinner Justin Peacock bagged 6-11.