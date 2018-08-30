Falcons fall just short of Development Cup finals berth

GOOD SPORTS: The Frenchville Falcons and Cairns West State School teams after their keenly contested NRL Development Cup semi-final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A converted try is all that cost the Frenchville Falcons a berth in the grand final of the NRL Development Cup.

The team, made up of players from Years 5 and 6 at Frenchville State School, was beaten 22-16 by Cairns West State School in a see-sawing Queensland semi-final played at Bowen on Monday.

Frenchville won seven games to advance to the semi of the state-wide under-12 schoolboys knockout competition which involves more than 600 schools.

Coach Paul Fogwell said despite the agonising loss, it was a great achievement for Frenchville which has made it to this game or higher four times in the past nine years.

He said the semi was a fantastic spectacle, with the two teams going hard right to the final hooter.

Cairns West got off to the perfect start, scoring in their first set of six to lead 6-nil.

Frenchville levelled it up with a try to front rower Lincoln Edgar before Cairns West went in again to edge in front 12-6.

Frenchville's Declan Parr crashed over to have the teams locked at 12-all at half-time.

Fogwell was confident his team could finish over the top of Cairns West and it looked like being the case when centre Nezekiah Warkill scored the first points of the second half to have them in front for the first time.

But Fogwell said a few costly errors and not taking opportunities when they came allowed the opposition back into the contest and to steal the win.

Cairns West will now play the final at Suncorp Stadium on Q-Cup grand final day.

Fogwell said while his troops would have loved to play on that stage, they could hold their heads high after another impressive performance.

"Our strength has definitely been our forward pack and three Year 5 boys have really stiffened up our spine,” he said.

"Dummy half Theo Dyer, five eighth Lathan McMeeken and fullback Harri Meilland have certainly added a lot of strike power to our team.”

Meanwhile, many of the same players were also to be denied victory in the Rockhampton Primary School Rugby League grand final.

Frenchville, who incredibly had not lost a game in two years, was beaten 6-nil by Rockhampton Grammar in the 6A grand final at Browne Park last Friday.

Fogwell said it was another great contest between two very good teams.

"Grammar's been a great side and there hasn't been too much between both teams all year.

"They've always played out very close games as was demonstrated again in the final where there was just one try in it.”

Frenchville took the honours in the 5A division, beating St Anthony's 18-6 and was named team of the year after going through the season undefeated.

Frenchville also enjoyed success in the 5C and 6C divisions, while Allenstown State School prevailed in a hard-fought 6B grand final.

A four-try haul to Berserker Street State School's Jack O'Neill ensured his team's victory in the 5B decider.

FINALS RESULTS

