Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logan Whitfield is representing Queensland in Adelaide this week.
Logan Whitfield is representing Queensland in Adelaide this week.
Sport

Falcons star represents in state comp

Steph Allen
5th Feb 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Frenchville Falcons’ Logan Whitfield is only 19 but is already blitzing the higher representative game – with Queensland Country putting their support behind the Rockhampton spin bowler with selection in the Queensland Country Under 21s side.

On Sunday morning, Whitfield headed down to Adelaide, as part of a tour where he will play a two day game and two 20/20s.

“The two day game is something different because I’m a spin bowler, so hopefully I will bowl lots of overs,” he said.

“I’m really excited for the day two match. I played a couple when I was back in school but since I’ve been playing in Rockhampton, I’ve only been playing 40 overs.

“I’m used to the shorter stuff.

“It’s a tour of Adelaide, versing a couple of teams across Adelaide.

“We will play on pretty good fields, and play players representing Queensland Country and around Queensland.”

Whitfield was selected for the squad after he played for North Queensland in the NQ v South Queensland Opens before Christmas.

Whitfield joined his local team, Frenchville Falcons, in round 15 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on the weekend, taking out a win over Gladstone’s The Glen.

“It’s been good to prepare (for Queensland Country),” he said.

“It was good to play in a charity game 20/20 before the Australia Day weekend.”

Last year, Whitfield headed to New Zealand for the Qld Country comp, but hopes this year, the wet weather will stay away.

frenchville falcons queensland cricket rockhampton cricket
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Nats leadership spill means for Canavan

        premium_icon What Nats leadership spill means for Canavan

        Politics There was a price to be paid for the leadership battle which the National Party hopes to put in the past.

        Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

        premium_icon Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

        News Support for family of prison officer after attack at Correctional Centre

        • 5th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
        Tropical Cyclone could form in the Coral Sea by next week

        premium_icon Tropical Cyclone could form in the Coral Sea by next week

        Weather Bureau: ‘Environmental conditions are expected to improve from the weekend’

        Economist looks outside the box for clean energy solutions

        premium_icon Economist looks outside the box for clean energy solutions

        News “Call me a heretic but the climate change science isn’t settled yet.”

        • 5th Feb 2020 11:10 AM