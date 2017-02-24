Fall in Fitzroy unemployment rate encouraging

MEMBER for Rockhampton Bill Byrne says the region's 2% fall in youth unemployment is "encouraging”.

Fitzroy's overall unemployment rate is also reducing, by 1% to 6.3%, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released this week.

While he admitted the job was no way near complete, he said the signs are strong.

"There is no doubt that the number of young people without a job is still too high and there is more to be done before we start celebrating,” Mr Byrne said.

"But the new figures are a step in the right direction and an indication that confidence is returning.

"A fall of 2%, to 10.8%, is significant and a reward for the range of programs the Palaszczuk Government has introduced to generate employment.”

Mr Byrne said employers had until February 28 to take advantage of the Back to Work Boost payment of $20,000 for hiring a worker aged 24 or under.

"The Back to Work program has been a real success and there is still time for businesses to beat next Tuesday's deadline to qualify for the boosted payment,” he said.

"I know there are young people and long term unemployed in Rockhampton who have been given a chance to transform their lives through this program and I am urging employers who haven't yet taken advantage of it to do something about it this weekend.”

On March 1 the available payment for employers reverts to $10,000 for hiring someone who was previously unemployed or $15,000 for taking-on a worker who had been without a job for 12 months or more.