Fallen officers remembered in Rockhampton ceremony

Assistant Fire Commissioner Darryl King, Police Chaplain Glenn Louttit and Assistant Police Commissioner Kev Guteridge at the Police Remembrance Day in St Joseph's Cathedral Rockhampton. Photos: Jann Houley

FOREMOST among everyone’s minds at Rockhampton’s Police Remembrance Day this year were the four NSW officers killed in the line of duty in April.

The names of Leading Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Joshua Prestney were intoned alongside members of the Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea forces who died on duty during the past year.

Assistant Police Commissioner Kev Guteridge at the Police Remembrance Day in St Joseph's Cathedral, Rockhampton.

Police Chaplain Glenn Louttit led the service on Tuesday morning at St Joseph’s Cathedral, where members of the public and police officers were mindful of COVID-19 restrictions.

“For the family, friends and colleagues of those whom we honour today, we pray for your comfort, presence, peace, support and healing,” he said.

And for serving officers, he prayed for “courage in danger, dedication to duty, pride in service… and fairness in dealing with all people”.

Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridge – who laid the first floral wreath – said the occasion marked 20 years since Senior Constable Norm Watt, a member of the Rockhampton Dog Squad, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance at Alton Downs.

Police Remembrance Day in St Joseph's Cathedral, Rockhampton.

Other wreaths were laid by the Assistant Fire Commissioner Darryl King and representatives of CrimeStoppers.

The remembrance ceremony was followed by a reaffirmation of the police oath by serving officers present.