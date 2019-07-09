Falling from horses and fleeing cassowaries, all fond times

FLEEING the wrath of a cassowary through the Far North Queensland scrub is a memory Yeppoon woman Colleen Stower will always remember.

She shared the memory on her 80th birthday when she gathered friends from different times in her life on the weekend.

Colleen was born in Cairns on June 29, 1939, to George and Mary Cutler (nee Meehan) who had a Boarding House in Grafton Street, Cairns when World War II was on.

Some years later they moved to the Atherton Tableland onto a farm, "Golden Valley” on the outskirts of Lake Eacham.

She attended the Peeramon State School which was three miles away. Her and her older brother road horses to school where they had a horse paddock and water trough for the horses.

One day going home from school, her horse bucked her off and she fell off the horse and down into an Army trench.

From the above hill on a farm, a young Don Bronko Johnson saw the incident and came galloping down to help.

Don Johnson was a professional boxing champion in Australia, and also had a travelling Boxing Rodeo Riding Troupe.

A few years later, Colleen and brothers attended the Yungaburra State School which was four miles from the farm where they rode a bike to school.

Some Sundays, the family would walk through the rugged scrub on an aboriginal track to the lake where they would feed the turtles.

There were a lot of leaches in the scrub, some python snakes and dingoes as well as cassowaries, but they enjoyed it all.

At one stage her father George Cutler asked the council to please 'grade the road' around the scrub to the farm, but instead, they put up a sign "Cutler Road” instead, and amazingly, the sign is still there today, and has some houses along it.

In the 1950's the family moved to a farm at Ridgelands where the children attended the Ridgelands State School.

More farm work, milking cows, picking cotton and looking after the large poultry enclosure which she loved and got paid.

Had a short time boarding at the Range Convent, then to Kerr's Commercial College, and in latter teens went to Winton nursing with a vision of saving money for a holiday to New Zealand, but ended up getting married to Dermid Stower on August 13, 1960.

They then moved to Duaringa where they resided for over 40 years and enjoyed the life and activities in the small country town. In 1967 their son Justin was born, and in 1971 Dominic was born

Colleen and Dermid retired to Yeppoon about 18 years ago.