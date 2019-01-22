Menu
Australia Day will make eight years since dollar milk hit the shelves
Falling milk prices 'ignored' in dairy code of conduct

22nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THE Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation has slammed the draft Dairy Code of Conduct, saying it doesn't recognise the role big supermarkets play in sending farmers broke.

The document was released for public review before Christmas and outlines how producers and processors should resolve disputes and negotiate price contacts.

A QDO spokeswoman said it was not surprising the government refused to acknowledge the role Coles and Woolworths played.

"They say the supermarkets are covered by Grocery Code of Conduct, but that is only a voluntary code," she said.

A series of public meetings were held across the country in 2018 and at each session farmers raised the issue of the big supermarkets and dollar milk.

But the QDO spokeswoman said farmers were ignored.

Australia Day will make eight years since dollar milk hit the shelves and QDO president Brian Tessmann said it was time for change.

"We have seen the Australian spirit shine with the amount of public donations, business and community support right across the country to our farmers doing it tough in these drought conditions," he said.

"Even though the new head of Coles, Mr Steven Cain is another import from the UK, we ask that he embrace the Australian ethos and put an end to $1 litre milk."

Milk producers are urged to have their say on the Dairy Code of Conduct at haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au /dairy-code-conduct.

