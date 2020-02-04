Menu
Jackson Coleman is available after recovering from a side strain. Picture: AAP Image
Cricket

Falling Stars fast-track speedster’s return

by Sam Landsberger
4th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
MELBOURNE Stars' already-firing bowling attack could be boosted by Jackson Coleman for Thursday's cut-throat final against Sydney Thunder.

Stars officials confirmed on Monday that Coleman, 28, would be available for selection as the franchise shoots for its third Big Bash Grand Final in the past five seasons.

The left-arm quick was man-of-the-match with 3-16 against Perth Scorchers last month in his only appearance for the season.

But Coleman - who dismissed Scorchers captain Mitch Marsh that night - has overcome a side strain and is available to be picked against the Thunder.

The Stars will need to shut down imposing match-winners Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja if they are to book a date in the final.

Khawaja's 70 (40) was the difference when the Thunder beat the Stars in the 2015-16 decider at the MCG.

The Stars' attack performed brilliantly against Sydney Sixers before being let down by the club's out-of-form batsmen last Friday night.

Jackson Coleman was man-of-the-match in his last game.
Spinner Adam Zampa admitted the batters appeared "a little bit scared" in their failed purchase of an under-par 143 at the MCG.

Swing bowler Dan Worrall got the selection nod in that match over Pakistan import Dilbar Hussain.

But with Coleman available, Stars selectors might have to choose between the three fast bowlers for their preliminary final.

The club's other pace bowlers, sudden star Haris Rauf and World Cup member Nathan Coulter-Nile, appear certain to play.

A batting change is also on the cards although the club's options are limited.

Veteran Ben Dunk is the best chance of earning a recall with keeper Seb Gotch and former Sixer Nic Maddinson struggling for runs.

