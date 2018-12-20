Menu
Steve Smith has delivered a fresh insight into the “dark” and “difficult” days that followed the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.
Cricket

‘Falling to pieces’: Smith opens up on Sandpapergate toll

by Staff writers
20th Dec 2018 8:43 AM

Steve Smith has delivered a fresh insight into the "dark" and "difficult" days that followed the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

The former Australia Test captain was stripped of his role and suspended from the team for 12 months for his part in allowing Cameron Bancroft to ball-tamper with a piece of Sandpaper.

Smith was devastated in the aftermath that saw him return home in tears and vow to make up for his mistakes.

"Everything I dreamed of, everything I was a part of was just falling to pieces," Smith said in a commercial for Vodafone.

"I was in a pretty dark space."

"It was just about being upfront and honest and taking responsibility.

"I've certainly had some difficult days.

"But it's OK to be vulnerable. Everyone makes mistakes."

Smith has been spending his suspension playing for his Sydney grade cricket club, Sutherland.

He's recently enjoyed success with the club, captaining the side on Saturday to the T20 title. He scored 42 not out in the final at the SCG.

"It's nice to be back at the club. I love being in a contest where it's just you versus the bowler," Smith said about playing for Sutherland.

Smith will be free to play for Australia again in April.

