Falls after driest summer

THE Bureau of Meteorology weather station in Thangool recorded its driest summer on record since 1924 with just 69.8mm of rainfall recorded for the whole season.

But autumn is already shaping up to be a better and wetter season with the weekend bringing falls on just under 50mm to the Biloela and Thangool area.

Saturday March 4 saw 5.4mm of rainfall recorded at the Thangool airport while Sunday recorded 43.6mm.

WHO GOT THE RAIN

Residents around the Biloela and Thangool region took to the Who Got the Rain Facebook group over the weekend to share the good news of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is what residents recorded in their rain gauges:

Peter Turner - Was nice to see some heavy rain and storms around the Biloela district with falls up to 50mm over night. Not the most photogenic of storms though

Michele Dunn - 22 glorious mm at Lawgi Dawes 35km south Biloela

Amanda Salisbury - The drive home from Thangool provided wet roads and windscreen wiper action for around 80% of the drive - I know many terribly dry places en route and so hoping their gauges all got drenched. Ours, at the end of that hour-long drive, got a lovely 20mm. Bimbadeen Brangus , North Burnett.

Gary N Tania Schafer - 39mm at Thangool QLD, the first descent rain for 12 months

Rockhampton and Yeppoon were also well below summer rainfall averages, but no relief was felt in those parts of CQ.

The only rainfall recorded in Rockhampton over the weekend was 0.2mm on Saturday.

Yeppoon wasn't much better with the town only recording 1.6mm on Sunday.

Rockhampton BoM acting office manager, Benj Blunt said the climate outlook for autumn was looking much the same as the summer just experienced.

"Central Queensland could expect below average rainfall forecast over the next few months,” he said.

"More of the same to continue really. It will rain at some stage but dry conditions will continue."