Falls of 200mm predicted on Cap Coast

YEPPOON could see up to 200mm rainfall today, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman says.

"Around the coast we're looking at some pretty high falls, you could conceivably get anywhere between 150-200mm," officer in charge at Rockhampton's Bureau of Meteorology office Paul Wilson said this morning.

"I've already had reports in excess of 200mm around Byfield.

"We're looking at falls for Rockhampton anywhere between 50 to 100mm.

"We're looking at around 25-50mm for Rockhampton (tomorrow)."

Mr Wilson said the rain should ease off as the week wears on, but showers are still expected on Friday.

"What we've got is a trough system that's stalled off the Central Queensland coast which is why we're getting all this rain at the moment," he said.

"We'll see rain tomorrow, but by Friday we'll just see a little bit of shower activity about the place.

"I would suspect by Friday, although we'll still have a big of shower activity I don't expect to see the kind of rainfall we've been seeing."