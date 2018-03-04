Falls of almost 300mm as severe weather hits western Qld

BOM satellite image at 3.30am showing severe weather over Northern, Western and Central Qld.

10am: Heavy rainfall and possible locally damaging wind gusts are forecast for parts of the northwestern interior through the remainder of the weekend and into Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warning issued at 9.22am applies to people in parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North West and Central West.

Scattered 24-hour rainfall totals between 75mm to 150mm are likely, with isolated falls up to 300mm possible.

In the 24 hours to 9am Sunday Trepell Airport west of Winton has recorded 172mm while Duneira near Blackall received 138mm.

A slow-moving low pressure system lies over the northwestern interior of Queensland, about 40 kilometres east to southeast of The Monument Airport (north of Boulia).

This system is expected to move slowly eastward over the North West district this morning and afternoon, before shifting back to the north this evening and during Monday.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are expected to accompany the low as it shifts slowly over the northwestern interior during the next 24 hours to 30 hours.

Locally damaging wind gusts may also occur within the warning area today and during Monday morning, particularly with thunderstorms.

Currently the heaviest rainfall is occurring between Selwyn to Brighton Downs. Heavy rainfall is expected to increase once again across areas between Selwyn to Cloncurry and Julia Creek overnight and into Monday. Six-hour rainfall totals in excess of 90mm are possible.

Locations which may be affected include Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Selwyn, Mckinlay, Brighton Downs and Middleton.

Severe weather is no longer occurring in the Channel Country district.

9am: FALLS of almost 300mm have been recorded this weekend as a severe weather system bears down on Central Western Queensland.

In a BoM warning issued at 5am, areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, were expected to accompany the low as it shifts slowly over the northwestern interior during the next 24 hours.

Carsland (northwest of Cloncurry) has recorded 298mm in the 24 hours to 9am Saturday while since 9am Saturday Longreach has received 70mm, Blackall 50mm and Barcaldine Weir 56mm.

The current severe weather warning is for people in parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North West, Central West and Channel Country Forecast Districts.

Scattered 24-hour rainfall totals between 75mm to 150mm are likely in the warning area, with isolated falls up to 300mm possible. Frazer Pearce

Locally damaging wind gusts may also occur within the warning area, particularly with thunderstorms.

At 5pm today the heaviest rainfall was occurring over the northwestern interior between Cloncurry and Trepell (west of Winton). Six-hour rainfall totals in excess of 90mm are possible.

Weather Situation: A slow-moving low pressure system lies over the northwestern interior of Queensland, about 100 kilometres south of Mount Isa.

This system is expected to move slowly south-southeastwards over the North West district through today, before shifting back to the north this evening and during Monday.

Locations which may be affected include Winton, Dajarra, Duchess, Mckinlay, Brighton Downs and Middleton.

Severe weather over Western Qld at 3.30am Sunday. Main roads are displayed. BOM

24 hours to 9am Saturday:

Carsland (northwest of Cloncurry) has recorded 298mm

Black Gorge (southeast of Mount Isa) has recorded 159mm

Greta Station (northwest of Cloncurry) has recorded 153mm

Miranda Creek (northeast of Mount Isa) has recorded 134mm

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

DAWSON RIVER FLOOD:

Meanwhile at 8.50am Sunday, the BOM reports minor flood levels easing on the Dawson River between Moura and Beckers.

No significant rainfall is expected during the next few days.

Dawson River downstream of Theodore:

Minor flood levels are easing along the Dawson River downstream of Moura to Beckers.

No observations are currently available from the Dawson River at the Moura station. Based on upstream river levels, the Dawson River at Moura is expected to be at a minor flood level and easing. The Dawson River at Moura is expected to fall below the minor flood level (6m) during Sunday morning.

No observations are currently available from the Dawson River at the Baralaba station. Based on upstream river levels, the Dawson River at Baralaba is expected to have peaked below the moderate flood level (7.50 metres) overnight Saturday and has been falling. Minor flood levels are expected to continue falling during Sunday.