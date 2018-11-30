Falls up to 50mm predicted for CQ early next week

Expected rainfall from Tuesday to Friday next week.

Expected rainfall from Tuesday to Friday next week. Bureau of Meteorology

AREAS across fire-ravaged Central Queensland can expect falls up to 50mm early next week as a trough moves up along the coast.

On Monday temperatures are expected to spike once more, before temperatures cool down as rainfall spreads from the coast towards inland areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Janine Yuafa said rainfall and thunderstorms were likely as temperatures return closer to the monthly average.

"On Monday there won't be a great deal of rain, and only a few mms around the Rockhampton area at best,” Ms Yuafa said.

"Further inland towards Emerald, there will be 1-2mm.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will be better days for seeing showers and thunderstorms in that area.

"Tuesday could see falls up to 10mm or so around the Rockhampton area, and further inland towards Emerald will see 5mm or so, with a little more along the coast.”

Wednesday is the day BoM is predicting most of the wet weather activity to accumulate, with Rockhampton and Emerald set to receive 20-25mm.

"Any thunderstorms could see some isolated totals up to 30-50mm on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Ms Yuafa said.

"Moranbah will be similar to Emerald on Tuesday and Wednesday, with around 20mm and Biloela will see up to 10-15mm for the two days.

"Yeppoon will be more likely to receive rainfall than places more inland, and it's in for a definite chance on Tuesday and Wednesday with falls around 25-30mm.

"Rainfall will taper off on Thursday as the trough moves north up towards Townsville.”

Storm Cast is predicting falls up to 150mm for Central Queensland early next week. Storm Cast

Computer modelling from Storm Cast, predicts higher falls up to 150mm south-west of Emerald.

According to the modelling, Rockhampton could see up to 25mm, Emerald could see up to 50mm, and Biloela could see 25mm.

BoM's own computer modelling reaffirms this, with imaging showing falls up to 50mm across Central Queensland from Tuesday to Friday.

However, there is uncertainty around these types of predictions.