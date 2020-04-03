Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFE GOES ON: Barry O'Rourke is hard at work, from home. Picture: Contributed
LIFE GOES ON: Barry O'Rourke is hard at work, from home. Picture: Contributed
Letters to the Editor

Families and small businesses getting help to power on

Barry O'Rourke, State Member for Rockhampton
3rd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is no denying that times are tough right now here in Rocky, but I want to assure you that no matter what, I will always fight for a fair deal for us.

For some, 2020 will be the most challenging year of their lives.

But I know that Rocky’s trademark spirit and resilience is going to shine, and we’re going to pull through this ­together.

The news that regional Queenslanders are set to see their biggest power bill cut in a decade is fantastic.

It delivers real relief for Rocky families and businesses, right now.

I completely understand that every dollar in the family budget counts – and now more than ever.

What this price drop means is that there is more money in your pocket when you need it the most.

A typical household will save around $75 a year and small business will save $116 a year, and you’ll get these savings on top of the Palaszczuk Government’s $4 billion Covid-19 relief package.

That includes a $200 rebate you’ll get automatically off your power bill.

You’ll also get two $50 power dividend payments over the next two years, and our small businesses – who are the heart of our community – will see a $500 rebate on their power bill this year too.

The Palaszczuk Government can ­deliver these savings to you because we’ve fought hard to keep Queensland’s power assets in public hands.

Times like these remind me that the people of Rockhampton are what makes this town the best place in Queensland.

Let’s look after each other, stay safe and stay well.

More Stories

barry o'rourke letters to the editor
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road workers on display risk public outcry

        premium_icon Road workers on display risk public outcry

        News Main Roads workers run the risk of public outcry if they don’t avail themselves of distancing strategies.

        CQ mining death details uncovered

        premium_icon CQ mining death details uncovered

        News A quarry company and three supervisors accused of breaches

        COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Emergency services respond to unit fire in Rockhampton City

        premium_icon Emergency services respond to unit fire in Rockhampton City

        News Police are treating the fire as non-suspicious.