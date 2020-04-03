Families and small businesses getting help to power on

LIFE GOES ON: Barry O'Rourke is hard at work, from home. Picture: Contributed

THERE is no denying that times are tough right now here in Rocky, but I want to assure you that no matter what, I will always fight for a fair deal for us.

For some, 2020 will be the most challenging year of their lives.

But I know that Rocky’s trademark spirit and resilience is going to shine, and we’re going to pull through this ­together.

The news that regional Queenslanders are set to see their biggest power bill cut in a decade is fantastic.

It delivers real relief for Rocky families and businesses, right now.

I completely understand that every dollar in the family budget counts – and now more than ever.

What this price drop means is that there is more money in your pocket when you need it the most.

A typical household will save around $75 a year and small business will save $116 a year, and you’ll get these savings on top of the Palaszczuk Government’s $4 billion Covid-19 relief package.

That includes a $200 rebate you’ll get automatically off your power bill.

You’ll also get two $50 power dividend payments over the next two years, and our small businesses – who are the heart of our community – will see a $500 rebate on their power bill this year too.

The Palaszczuk Government can ­deliver these savings to you because we’ve fought hard to keep Queensland’s power assets in public hands.

Times like these remind me that the people of Rockhampton are what makes this town the best place in Queensland.

Let’s look after each other, stay safe and stay well.