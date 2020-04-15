Families to receive financial aid for Catholic education

Catholic Education, in the Diocese of Rockhampton, wrote to families on Tuesday advising tuition fee relief initiatives were available to those experiencing financial distress.

Catholic Education, in the Diocese of Rockhampton, wrote to families on Tuesday advising tuition fee relief initiatives were available to those experiencing financial distress.

FAMILIES of children enrolled in Catholic schools across Central Queensland who are facing financial hardship due to the economic impact of COVID-19 may now be eligible for financial aid.

Catholic Education, in the Diocese of Rockhampton, wrote to families on Tuesday advising tuition fee relief initiatives were available to those experiencing financial distress.

Diocesan director of Catholic Education Leesa Jeffcoat said the initiatives would come into effect from the start of next term and were intended to alleviate anxiety and concern families may be experiencing around the payment of school fees.

Diocesan director of Catholic Education Leesa Jeffcoat.

“Those families in our Catholic schools facing tough financial circumstances are very much front of mind for us at this time and we hope these relief measures we have announced will provide practical assistance to families under genuine financial stress,” Ms Jeffcoat said.

People with an eligible government health concession card or those who show they receive JobSeeker Payment or Farm Household allowance will not have to pay tuition fees. All carer, disability and mobility card holders will also not have to pay, regardless of their relationship status.

For those yet to receive their cards, schools will accept the digital version of the card from the MyGov app or a printed confirmation page from Centrelink.

Families without a concession card but who are experiencing financial stress are encouraged to contact their school principal.

Ms Jeffcoat said despite the current challenging circumstances, Catholic Education remained committed to providing quality education that was affordable and accessible to families.

“Our policy has always been that no child would be denied access to a Catholic education because of genuine financial stress and we remain committed to this policy,” she said.

“To assist us in providing fee relief for those suffering financial hardship, we ask that families who have secure and ongoing employment continue to pay fees in full and on time.”

For more information, contact your school administration.

These arrangements will be reviewed later next term.