Family affair at CQU graduation ceremony

The seats of the CQUni Sports Complex will be full later today. Vanessa Jarrett

BORN only a month apart, cousins Maggie and Holly Norris had no idea they would be graduating university side-by-side all these years later.

The two 20-year-old women will be among the 356 local students in today's CQUni Graduation Ceremony throwing their graduation caps in the air in celebration.

After three years of studying hard for her Bachelor of Nursing degree, Maggie will graduate today beside Holly who achieved her Diploma.

"We didn't realise it was at the same time, I called my grandma to come along and she said she was already going to Maggie's,” Holly said

Maggie studied her nursing degree over three years at CQUni after graduating from Rockhampton Grammar School.

"It went really quickly, which I was surprised,” she said.

"I liked the placement the most, you actually go to do the nursing and there were less assignments.”

Maggie was inspired to become a nurse in year 11 when she had a trip to the emergency ward.

"There was a nurse there that was just so amazing and I didn't know what I wanted to do when I finished school yet and she made me think about it,” she said.

"Nursing has so many opportunities- travel, hospitals, expertise and community.

"I like the idea of making a slight difference in someone's life.”

Throughout her degree, Maggie learnt to juggle work and study.

"I would be at work or I would be studying, and both of my works were really good about me having time off for exams, especially placements that went for two to six weeks,” she said.

The nursing graduate already has work lined up for next year for grad year in the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

"I think it will be scary for the first couple of weeks, you don't have someone looking over your shoulder,” Maggie said.

"They are really good up at the Base, they have a good transition program and the staff are really nice and friendly, they don't throw you in the deep end.”

A highlight of Maggie's study was Mask-Ed with Professor Kerry Reid-Searl as she transformed into various costumes through mask costume.

"I just remember she was so amazing, she acted the character so well, even to the voice,” she said.

"It wasn't as nerve racking, as a character she eased you into it.”

Emmaus College Rockhampton graduate Holly studied her course over a period of two years and is using it as a step to further study.

"I am moving to the Sunshine Coast to study a Bachelor of Design and Marketing,” she said.

"I really enjoyed my marketing units in my diploma and it made me realise what I want to do.”

Holly's diploma qualification will allow her to complete her undergraduate bachelor earlier.

"I have applied for some credits so hopefully I will be able to get three or four,” she said.

Ultimately, Holly would like to work in the fashion industry.

"Work within fashion design, marketing within fashion and even have my own fashion line,” she said.

Working various part-time jobs, Holly said her biggest struggle in studying was time management.

"Probably more so how time-consuming it was, I would leave things until the last minute,” she said.

"But all the teachers were really helpful.”

Both students said it was great to study close to home and not have to move away.

”It was so much easier, I put a lot of pressure on myself and it was good because my parents were there to calm me down with exams and assignments,” Maggie said.

”The fact you don't have to stress as much in terms of financial security, my parents helped out with fees and textbooks and i was still able to live at home and come home to dinners cooked, just the extra things,” Holly said.