Delta, Jacinta, Sabina, Sam and Natasha Gray; Anthony Leforn; and Hayden Gray from Theodore
News

Family and friends from all over Australia head to Yeppoon

JANN HOULEY
by
28th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Nat Bishop needed a break from Gympie so she took her clients' advice and headed for the Capricorn Coast.

Janet Carroll, Nat Bishop, Arabella Carroll and Luke Bishop
Working in indigenous health, Ms Bishop heard "over and over' about the beauty of our beaches so she booked a room at the Coast Motel until Sunday.

Her mum Janet, nephew Luke and grand-daughter Arabella rounded out a four-generation photo as they strolled along Yeppoon on Thursday.

Close by the Gray family from Theodore was enjoying a catch up with sister Sabrina who moved to the Sunshine Coast to take up a job in finance.

Shylah Piercy and Sabrina Gray
"There are actually seven of us siblings but one stayed at home today,” Natasha Gray said.

Lydia Strohfeldt and James McLauchlan are making the best of their holiday time together.

Lydia Strohfeldt and James McLauchlan
Lydia begins her second year of law studies in Melbourne soon while James completes his psychology degree at CQUni.

The Besch family drove in from Alton Downs for a day at the beach.

Spencer, Lorelle, Sarah, Alice, Peter and Matthew Besch from Alton Downs
"Sarah's carrying out a crab 'catch and release' mission; she got a whole bucket full last time,” said dad Peter.

Justin Daniels and Alyce James describe themselves as the "ring-ins”.

Jacinta, Brendan and Josh James; Justin Daniels; Ryan and Alyce James at Yeppoon
Their partners are two of the four James siblings who relaxed at the Sailing Club with their parents and Josh's daughter Milla.

Alyce's parents from Emerald, John and Dallas McLellan, also travelled to the coast to spend a week.

Bill Renwick of Yeppoon had twenty-two people over his place for Christmas including 13 grandchildren aged between one and 16 years old.

Bill, Asher, Aria and Tilla Renwick
Sandy Wells and Katt Modrrzynski first met at a business conference in Rockhampton "years ago” and have remained firm friends ever since.

Katt travelled from Emerald with son Kaelin and Toby the dachsund to catch up.

Carmen Ghaly and Rob Bishay arrived at Yeppoon "just an hour ago” and were headed for the lagoon.

Carmen Ghaly and Rob Bishay
"We did our research into the best places to visit,” said the couple who are travelling from Sydney to Cairns in a campavan.

