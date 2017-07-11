Family and friends mourn loss of Gladstone stabbing victim

FAMILY and friends are mourning the loss of 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown, believed to be the man who died at the Gladstone Hospital last night.

The South Gladstone man was transported to the hospital via ambulance after he received a fatal stab wound to the left side of his chest last night at about 6.30pm.

Possible murder victim Andrew Vesey-Brown Supplied

A QPS spokesperson said he was stabbed following an altercation with another man. A suspect is now at large.

Emergency services worked to save the man.

Emergency services performed CPR at the scene and on the way to the hospital but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

What is now a homicide investigation for police, has become a nightmare to those closest to the much-loved young man.

Many have taken to Facebook to express their grief and shock at the news of his passing, describing him as a 'beautiful boy' and a 'hero' with many saying he will be dearly missed.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.