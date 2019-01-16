Menu
Blake Davis was last seen in Goondiwindi about 9pm Monday.
Blake Davis was last seen in Goondiwindi about 9pm Monday.
FAMILY APPEAL: Help find missing man Blake Davis

Tara Miko
16th Jan 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 5:06 PM

THE family of a young man not seen or heard from in two days has launched an anxious appeal to locate him.

Blake Davis was last seen in Goondiwindi about 9pm Monday when he told a colleague he would be driving to Toowoomba.

It is believed Mr Davis left in his ute, with Queensland registration 854RFR, and was headed towards the Garden City from Goondiwindi where he lives and works on a farm.

But after failing to make contact in the time since, his family has launched an appeal for any travellers to report any sightings of his vehicle, or Mr Davis.

Blake Davis was last seen in Goondiwindi on Monday night. He is believed to have left in this vehicle.
Blake Davis was last seen in Goondiwindi on Monday night. He is believed to have left in this vehicle.

It is possible Mr Davis was travelling with company to Brisbane.

The family has launched an aerial search for Mr Davis and his vehicle in the areas around Goondiwindi.

That search is expected to stretch to Inglewood and Warwick, and south to Moree in NSW.

