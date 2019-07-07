Family 'beyond devastated' by loss of kind, funny son

Bailey Pleydell with his younger brother Mitchell Pleydell and mum Megan Rickards.

Bailey Pleydell with his younger brother Mitchell Pleydell and mum Megan Rickards.

THE mother of a Coast teen who died in a crash on the Bruce Highway on Friday night says her family is living every parent's and grandparent's worst nightmare.

Described as an "extremely affectionate young boy", who made everybody feel like they were his best friend, Bailey Pleydell died when the blue Toyota Yaris he was travelling in collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee, north of Childers.

The 18-year-old, of Sippy Downs, was travelling north for a weekend away with mates at a holiday house.

"We are beyond devastated," his mum Megan Rickard said.

"Bailey will remain in our hearts forever."

Bailey Pleydell with his father Cameron Pleydell.

Ms Rickard and Bailey's father Cameron Pleydell said there was a large circle of friends and family who would miss Bailey's goofy sense of humour and kind nature.

"Bailey lit up a room with his infectious smile," Ms Rickard said.

"He was an extremely affectionate young boy and as he grew taller he gave giant hugs that devoured you.

"He made everyone feel like they were his best friend, he had a huge circle of friends."

Mr Pleydell said Bailey was "extremely close" with his younger brother Mitchell Pleydell, 15.

"They were inseparable growing up," he said.

Bailey Pleydell is remembered as an "extremely affectionate young boy".

Since 2005 Bailey had called the Coast home, graduating from Chancellor State College last year.

Mr Pleydell said his son had completed a scuba diving certificate, was studying hospitality, applying for jobs and loved music.

"He had started writing raps and he had pages and pages of lyrics written down," Mr Pleydell said.

"There were 260 songs he had saved on his computer and he had an Instagram for sharing his music where he had connected to people from all around the world.

"He was just a fun, quirky guy with so much ahead of him, I'm going to miss him so much."

The Toyota Yaris involved in the accident was driven by Mr Pleydell's long-time school friend 18-year-old Dane Nightingale, from Palmwoods.

Another 18-year-old Buderim man was a passenger in the car.

Both were taken to hospital.

No charges have been laid against drivers of either car involved in the crash.

Childers police officer-in-charge Geoff Fay said a family from Nambour was travelling in the Jeep.

He said a 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter were taken to hospital with serious injuries while the 57-year-old husband, and father, was not seriously injured.

Ms Rickard said their hearts went out to the other victims of the tragedy.

"Their lives will be changed forever," she said.

"This could have happened to anyone's child, grandchild or brother.

"You just don't get second chances".