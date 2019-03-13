Family business wins up big at national awards in Sydney

ARRIVING home from an awards night in Sydney at Luna Park overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, Yeppoon Real Estate have won a swag of awards at the annual Real Estate Results awards ceremony.

Yeppoon Real Estate General Manager Claudia Coren said their team won the award for Service Excellence Agency of the Year.

"Our team truly deserved the award as there is a lot of work behind the scenes that people don't see that we do as little extras that end up producing great results and a high level of service for our clients,” Claudia said.

Yeppoon Real Estate owners mother and daughter duo, Esme and Claudia Coren also took home the coveted and prestigious award for Boutique Principal of the Year.

"It blows us away that we could be recognized for our excellence as business owners on such a grand scale for all of our efforts over the past nine years to build an agency that provides a great experience for our clients, exceptional results and a great place for our team to work, and we are extremely proud,” Esme said.

BIG NIGHT: Service Excellence of the year award went to Yeppoon Real Estate.

"The fact that as mother and daughter, we have built such an incredible agency together is very special.”

The agency was also shortlisted in the top three finalists for Queensland Agent of the Year for super team Adam Cook and Anna McPherson as well as Esme and Claudia being finalists in this category too.

The agency were also finalists for Regional Boutique Agency of the Year and Rising Start Agency of the Year.

After arriving home, the team were elated to find out Yeppoon Real Estate had won Rate My Agent Agency of the Year for Yeppoon.

Adam Cook was also ranked as in the top five agents in Yeppoon based on number of sales and glowing reviews from clients.

Esme and Claudia said they would like to thank all their clients for writing lovely reviews of their service experience with them and for choosing their agency to help with moving on whether it be buying, selling or renting.

They are grateful.