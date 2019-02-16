Family can't believed they escaped this crash unharmed

The stolen vehicle driven by three men which crashed into two cars on Yaamba Rd on Friday night. Luckily, no one was badly injured. The men in this car fled the scene.

11.30AM: THE driver of the vehicle hit by a speeding stolen car still can't believe her family escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was driving home from an event in Rockhampton last night with her baby and parents when three men in a stolen vehicle slammed into her car.

The woman told The Morning Bulletin she was overtaking the car in front of her on Yaamba Rd and had checked her mirrors and blind spots several times.

But as she pulled into the second lane, a car hit the right-hand corner of her vehicle.

The impact sent the woman's can airborne and crashing into the vehicle she had been overtaking.

Looking at the damage this morning to both her vehicle and the stolen car which caused the crash was a sobering experience.

She said in the aftermath of the crash she hadn't fully comprehended how lucky her family were.

But seeing the crumpled metal in the daylight was "a lot to take in".

"I'm just thanking my lucky stars we're all okay," she said.

The woman's husband had left the event about 10 minutes before the rest of the family and called her concerned when she didn't arrive home.

When she explained what had happened he raced to the crash scene, with witnesses describing a touching moment as the pair were reunited and holding their baby.

The woman said luckily their baby, who turns one in a few days, was completely unharmed.

Her parents suffered minor back and neck strains.

All four were taken to hospital but were cleared of any major damage.

The woman said the couple in the other car seemed to be okay, although they were shocked by what unfolded.

The men involved fled the scene, allegedly assaulting a bystander.

One man was taken into police custody, but investigations are ongoing.

Substances suspected to be drugs were found in the car, which had earlier been stolen from a Park Avenue home.

10AM: POLICE are piecing together what led to a crash in North Rockhampton overnight involving a stolen car and drugs.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said a car which had been travelling at high speed collided with two others on Macartnet St and Yaamba Rd in Kawana about 9.25pm.

Three people travelling in that car removed the number plates and put them in a backpack before trying to flee.

The spokesperson said the men assaulted a bystander who had approached the crash scene to check on those involved.

One person was taken into custody, but has since been released as investigations continue.

Police found a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana in the car.

The car was also determined to have been stolen from a Park Avenue address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said four people including a one-year-old child were taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries following the crash.