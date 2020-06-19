Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ATO took a second mortgage over a factory owned by a 75-year-old family company six months before it collapsed. Now administrators are asking why.
The ATO took a second mortgage over a factory owned by a 75-year-old family company six months before it collapsed. Now administrators are asking why.
Business

Family company in $7m collapse as ATO move takes its toll

by Glen Norris
19th Jun 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE role of the Australian Taxation Office in the $7 million collapse of a 75-year-old Brisbane building products firm is being questioned by the company's administrators.

Directors of Wacol-based Sharp Plywood, which had worked on some of the state's most iconic public buildings, called in administrators in May after a fellow director launched a winding up action in the Supreme Court seeking a compulsory acquisition of her shares in the business.

Founded by Jack Sharp in 1945, the family business owns a substantial amount of property around its factory in the city's southern industrial heartland. But in recent years it had struggled against a rising tide of Chinese imports.

Gavin Morton, of insolvency firm Morton & Lee, has told creditors that the ATO registered a second mortgage over the company's premises in December, elevating it from an unsecured creditor to a secured one. Secured creditors get the first bite of the cherry in any wind-up of a company.

Morton says if Sharp is eventually wound up that transaction may be overturned given the ATO potentially knew the company was insolvent and it occurred within six months of the administrators being called in.

If that occurs the pool of funds available to unsecured creditors, including tradespeople and subbies, would be boosted by $1 million.

Sharp, which employed about 17 people manufacturing veneers and panels for kitchens, furniture, commercial fit outs, panels and doors, had worked on wood panelling for the Brisbane Supreme and District Court complex and the Abedian School of Architecture at Bond University.

Mr Morton says separate entity was continuing to operate the business from the Wacol site under a licensing agreement. He said this could allow the business to continue to operate after the end of the administration and creditors were paid.

Originally published as Family company in $7m collapse as Chinese imports take toll

australian taxation office sharp plywood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash

        Breaking 12-year-old schoolboy injured in crash on Mamor residental property.

        • 19th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        Man moved from ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        premium_icon Man moved from ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        News The crashed claimed the life of 21-year-old Emily Barnett last month.

        Celebrate the gift of sound this month

        premium_icon Celebrate the gift of sound this month

        News Aussies country music star urges you to get your hearing checked.

        ASHLEY MADISON AFFAIR DATA: You’ve been naughty Rocky!

        premium_icon ASHLEY MADISON AFFAIR DATA: You’ve been naughty Rocky!

        Dating Rockhampton makes top 10 list of most cyber-affair site members with the wandering...