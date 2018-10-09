Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bev Harwood tragically died on Monday as a result of her injuries from a three-vehicle crash near Oakey which killed her 17-year-old daughter, Olivia.
Bev Harwood tragically died on Monday as a result of her injuries from a three-vehicle crash near Oakey which killed her 17-year-old daughter, Olivia. Contributed
Breaking

Family dealt second tragic blow with death of Rocky mum

Michelle Gately
by
9th Oct 2018 2:03 PM

THE Harwood family have been dealt a second tragic blow, one week after a horrific car crash killed high school senior Olivia Harwood.

Olivia's mum Beverley, who was critically injured in the crash, died in a Brisbane hospital on Monday.

Beverley, 44, was the director of podiatry and exercise physiology at CQ Health and was a much-loved member of staff.

Beverley's husband Allan, 48, was also seriously injured in the crash on the Warrego Hwy near Oakey last week and is recovering in hospital.

The family were returning from holidays when they were hit by a ute, which initial investigations suggest was pushed into the path of the family's sedan by a semi-trailer.

News 17-year-old Rockhampton Girls Grammar School student Olivia was killed in the crash devastated the close-knit school community.

 

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey.
Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey. Contributed

In the wake of that tragedy, the community pulled together to help the family well-known around town for their generous support of others.

Last week, the community was encouraged to donate blood in a show of support for Beverley.

Bev was also an organ donor and since her passing, seven lives have already been saved with her organs.

For more information on how to become an organ donor, follow this link.

The Morning Bulletin also understands Rockhampton podiatry clinics have also banded together to take on Allan's CQ Podiatry clients while he recovers.

Related Items

oakey tmbbreakingnews tmbcommunity warrego highway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shark bite takes chunk off fisherman's dream holiday

    premium_icon Shark bite takes chunk off fisherman's dream holiday

    News 'All he wanted to do was get back on the vessel and go back out fishing': Crew on-board filled the 55yo man's wound with an unusual substance to help it heal.

    Addict high on ice when used replica gun to rob soccer club

    premium_icon Addict high on ice when used replica gun to rob soccer club

    Crime 'He was walking home and needed more money for drugs'

    • 9th Oct 2018 1:26 PM
    Council tells court Kershaw Gardens not used by holidayers

    premium_icon Council tells court Kershaw Gardens not used by holidayers

    Council News Dispute over overnight stays at city park returns to court

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    Local Partners