Family ’destroyed’ by Ivona’s death

THE sister of shooting victim Ivona Jovanovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to her loved one, saying the family has been "destroyed".

The 27-year-old Labrador woman died after being shot in the chest at a home in Highland Park on Sunday night, investigators are looking into whether or not it was a bizarre accident, or something more sinister.

Younger sister Annette Jovanovic posted a heartfelt tribute on Ms Jovanovic's Facebook page this morning.

"I would do anything in the world to have you back in our lives," she wrote.

Ivona Jovanovic died after suffering a gunshot wound to her chest on Sunday night. Picture: Instagram @ivonaajovanovic

"It's been two nights and I haven't been able to sleep. Mama and Tata are destroyed.

"The puppies are wondering where big sister is cause your always home (sic)."

Ms Jovanovic said it was devastating they didn't get a chance to say goodbye.

"If only you got to see your family one last time before you let go," she said.

"I'm so sorry there was no one there to at least try to help you have a chance of being reunited with us.

"Just know that you never deserved any of this."

Ms Jovanovic’s sister Annette said her dogs are wondering when she’ll be home. Picture: Instagram

Ms Jovanovic set up a Go Fund Me page yesterday to pay for her sister's funeral and memorial costs.

Individual donations of up to $1000 have been flowing in steadily from friends, families and strangers, totalling $17,285 by 9am on Tuesday.

More than $6000 was raised in the first hour, a Go Fund Me spokeswoman confirmed.

The fundraising page has a current goal of $25,000.

Ms Jovanovic told supporters today she was overwhelmed by the support.

"I cannot believe the amount of support and donations towards my sister's memorial. I want to thank every one for all their contributions," she said.

"I know my gorgeous beautiful big sister would be so thankful that everyone (even people who don't know her or ever met her) have help my family through the hardest time of our lives."

