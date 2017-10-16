27°
Family devastated as young teen killed in crash

Mark Slatter, 13, was killed when the car he was travelling in crashed into a creek.
Melanie Plane
by

AS A YOUNG Mackay family battles the devastation of losing their son and brother, the wider regional community are rallying behind them.

Local teen Mark Slatter, 13, was tragically killed when the vehicle he was travelling in with his mother and younger brother, aged 9, crashed on the Bruce Hwy south of Sarina yesterday morning.

In what can only be described as an absolute tragedy, the vehicle left the road and crashed into Gillinbin Creek near Carmila about 9.30am.

 

Young Mark died as the scene while his mum and brother were rushed to Mackay Base Hospital. It is understood his mother, aged in her 40s, sustained a broken collarbone and arm while his brother sustained ankle injuries.

As the devastating news of Mark's death spread, the community has banded together to raise funds for the family in their time of need via a GoFundMe page.

"Mark was a young, happy, healthy man," a family member who created the page wrote.

"His passing has rocked a lot of people, friends and family."

Family members are asking for donations to help pay for medical costs and Mark's funeral to allow to Slatter family to grieve.

To donate, click here.

