Family distraught after cat found with legs severed

A FAMILY has been traumatised by the death of their young cat, after the kitten was found with both front legs severed.

Sarah Mistelhorn's 9-year-old son found Lucy underneath their Stanwell home, in agony and with both front legs missing.

Too distraught to speak yesterday, Sarah's friend Skye Hanley told The Morning Bulletin the 9-month-old kitten was euthanised by a vet due to the severity of the injuries.

Skye said there was no blood trail on the property and no trace of the missing limbs.

She said the family was concerned when Lucy wasn't home on Sunday night as the cat spent the majority of her time inside and had been home Sunday morning.

They could not have imagined the horrific scene which awaited them Monday afternoon.

The family were told Lucy's injuries were possibly over 12 hours old, adding to her suffering.

"It's a horrible, horrible thing that has happened,” Skye said.

"She was beautiful. She was just so friendly.

"She was black and white and had little socks on her feet.

"Her and Tibby (the family's second, older cat) just loved each other and played all the time. She was just lovely with all the kids.”

The family are concerned Lucy may have been injured in a trap.

Steel jaw traps are illegal in Queensland, as they cause extreme pain and suffering to animals.

The incident was reported to the RSPCA, which will investigate further to find if an illegal trap was responsible.