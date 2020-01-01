Family diverts holiday to Rocky after fleeing NSW fires

Riley McLeod with sons Zan and Ari is finishing a six-month long trip around Australia visiting family in Rockhampton and staying at Kinka Beach. They spent New Years morning at the Gracemere play park.

A MORNING at the water play park in Gracemere was the perfect way to start the new year for local families whose children wouldn’t let them have a sleep in.

For Riley McLeod, whose children spent Christmas with their grandparents in Frenchville, it was a far cry from the destruction they witnessed on their travels down south.

The McLeods left ­Brisbane last winter for a six-month trip around Australia, and intended to spend at least a month around the coast of New South Wales.

But like so many other tourists in the final days of 2019, their plans changed quickly as fires flared up across the nation.

“We just made it through,” Mr McLeod said.

“We passed through ­Bateman Bay just before it was shut down.

“It’s shocking to see ­images on TV of places where we were meant to be.”

The family stopped ­instead at a caravan park at Harrington Beach on New South Wales’ north coast.

“It’s right next a national park which burned, and the area was evacuated three weeks prior,” Mr McLeod said.

There was no-one around but that was precisely why the McLeods decided to book into the park for a while.

“Those tourist operators are going to need support to get up and running again,” Mr McLeod said.

“It really is a beautiful spot.”

The family will spend one more week on holiday, at Kinka Beach, before heading home to Brisbane where Mr McLeod, who attended ­Emmaus College, is now an electrician.

