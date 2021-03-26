Family duos set to shine at life saving state champs

Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club members (from left) Chloe Hooton, Grier McRae and Brittany Hooton will be mixing it with the state's best on the Gold Coast this weekend.

Two family duos from Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club are competing at the Queensland Senior and Masters State Championships this weekend.

Father and daughter Dave and Grier McRae and sisters Brittany and Chloe Hooton will be in action on the sand and in the surf at Tugun on the Gold Coast.

The three-day carnival starts on Friday.

EPSLSC treasurer Zane Hooton, father of Brittany and Chloe, said the four competitors would be medal contenders.

He said they were keen to mix it with the state’s best again after last year’s championships were cancelled due to COVID.

Dave was competing in Masters and would do the 45 to 49 years surf race on Friday.

A seasoned competitor, he would be looking to make it to the podium after finishing fourth in 2019.

Grier and Chloe are in the under-17 division, Brittany in the under-19 and open.

Dave McRae will compete in Masters and is doing the surf race at the weekend's state championships.

Zane said they were doing eight events each, including the ironwoman.

“The ones they’re good medal chances in are Chloe and Grier in the board rescue, the three of them in their respective board races and the board relay which the three of them do together,” he said.

“The last time state championships were held Grier and Chloe were still at the junior level, so this is their first senior championships.

“Brittany has had one senior champs before.”

Zane said the girls were all in good form after strong performances at the recent Wide Bay championships in Hervey Bay.

They had been training hard in preparation for this weekend, doing 10 sessions a week which included swimming, surf ski paddling on the river and iron and board training in the ocean.

Zane said this was the 12th year his daughters had been involved in surf life saving.

“Dave’s been in it all his life and when Grier was old enough to join, our family and Dave’s family joined up together,” he said.

“That’s what nippers is all about - fun, family and friends.

“For those who want to be competitive about it, there’s that pathway. For those who just want to do patrols and look after the beach on weekends, which all four of them do as well, you can do that as well without competing.”